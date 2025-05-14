Shaping India’s Next-Gen Sports Professionals: The GISB Advantage

The Global Institute of Sports Business (GISB) continues to set new benchmarks in sports management education through its pioneering partnership with the Premier League — one of the world's most prestigious sporting brands.

Strengthening its commitment to the Indian market, GISB is expanding its operations to Bengaluru. This strategic move will allow the institute to tap into the city's thriving sports ecosystem and cater to the growing demand for quality sports management education in South India.

With the Premier League’s fanbase in India steadily growing, GISB’s Bengaluru expansion also marks an important step in deepening its engagement with local football enthusiasts, while continuing to deliver world-class experiential learning opportunities through its exclusive Premier League partnership

This collaboration underscores GISB's commitment to providing students with world-class industry exposure, practical insights, and unparalleled global networking opportunities.

A World-class partnership

The partnership between GISB and the Premier League has grown stronger with each passing year, delivering immense benefits to students who aspire to build successful careers in the sports industry.

Through this partnership, GISB integrates the expertise of the Premier League into its learning experience, offering students a premium education focused on practical applications and industry relevance.

As per Adam Lea, International Consultant at the Premier League, the GISB-Premier League partnership has only grown stronger.

“The partnership between GISB and the Premier League has grown stronger with each passing year since its inception. The ultimate beneficiaries are undoubtedly the students, whose dedication and hard work truly shine through. This partnership highlights the immense potential of collaborations to enhance the sporting landscape, and we are optimistic that this fruitful association will continue to thrive for many years to come.”

Live projects in collaboration with Premier League Giants for GISB Students.

Experiential learning at the heart

The international study trip offers students a unique opportunity to dive deep into the inner workings of one of the world’s most competitive sports leagues.

From visiting Premier League clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Fulham, Crystal Palace, and Tottenham Hotspur, to experiencing behind-the-scenes stadium tours, the trip is a fully immersive learning journey.

Students also get exclusive access to the Premier League headquarters, attend interactive workshops, participate in live projects, and learn through masterclasses conducted by industry veterans.

One of the key highlights is the visit to Premier League Productions, where students witness how live matches and global broadcasts are produced. They also experience the electric atmosphere of a live match day — a firsthand insight into world-class event management and fan engagement strategies.

“GISB is doing a fantastic job of preparing the next generation of sports leaders, not just in India but around the world,” said Jon Scammell, Global Marketing & Fan Engagement Lead at Chelsea FC.

“My experience of working with students has been excellent, and they consistently produce excellent results for us during the projects in which we collaborate.”

Learning beyond the classroom

GISB students actively engage in live projects with the Premier League, gaining practical insights into event management, fan engagement, grassroots program support, and promotional campaigns.

Working on these high-impact projects helps students develop critical skills, expand professional networks, and build strong foundations for careers in global sports management.

Additionally, GISB’s club engagement initiatives during the study trip offer exclusive sessions with club executives, diving into topics like community development, player management, and commercial growth.

Matt Dixon, Influencer & Talent Senior Manager at the Premier League, highlighted this broader vision:

"When we talk about NextGen, it's not just about the next generation of players and coaches. We also talk about the next generation of professionals in the sports industry who are going to go forward and shine that light and develop sports within the country. Thrilled to see GISB provide a platform to empower future professionals within this sector."

Masterclasses and industry networking

Premier League representatives and industry leaders conduct exclusive masterclasses for GISB students on topics such as branding, sponsorships, governance, and fan engagement strategies.

These sessions offer invaluable exposure to the best minds in the sports business, equipping students with cutting-edge knowledge and practical skills.

Networking with top executives, club representatives, and sports entrepreneurs during the study trip opens doors to mentorships, internships, and future career opportunities, helping students establish strong footholds in the sports industry.

Key learning outcomes

1. Exposure to Global Sports Business Practices: Students explore best practices in sponsorship, fan engagement, media rights, and revenue generation.

2. Understanding Behind-the-Scenes Operations: Students learn how professional clubs operate at the highest level, from player management to match-day logistics.

3. Industry Insights: Direct interactions with Premier League executives, coaches, and professionals offer a unique understanding of current trends and future directions in sports management.

Moreover, the study trip significantly enhances students' resumes, demonstrating their passion for the sports industry, initiative, and desire for real-world experience.

A launchpad for global careers

Participation in the international study trip not only enhances students’ academic and professional profiles but also strengthens their employability in the sports industry.

Students gain a real-world understanding of how global sporting organisations operate, preparing them for dynamic roles in sports marketing, event management, broadcast production, sponsorship management, fan engagement, and more.

In a rapidly growing Indian sports market — fueled by leagues like IPL, ISL, and Pro Kabaddi League — GISB is equipping students with the international exposure, industry connections, and hands-on experience necessary to thrive.

The next step toward your dream career

For students that are passionate about working in sports and want to be part of an industry-leading program, GISB is your gateway to success.

With the expansion of its new campus in Bengaluru at the prestigious Lakshyan Academy of Sports, GISB is set to reach and empower even more aspiring professionals. The new 2025-26 academic calendar is set to usher in innumerable opportunities at both Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The commencement date for GISB-Bengaluru is 15th July, 2025 while new batches begin at the Mumbai campus on the 28th of October.

