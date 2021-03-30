Senior sports journalist Purbajyoti Chutia found dead

Purbajyoti Chutia, a renowned senior sports journalist from Assam has died under mysterious circumstances. As per reports emerging from several regional dailies, the journo's blood-stained body was discovered in a drain near his residence in Hatigaon, Guwahati.

The 53-year-old Chutia was reportedly missing since Sunday midnight after he went out to switch on the water pump on the ground floor of his residence. His body was recovered on Monday morning.

Chutia's wife has registered a case under section 302 of the IPC at the Hatigaon police station. As per preliminary findings from the police, no signs of physical abuse were found on the body. Instead, police found slip-marks on the journo's knees.

While the cause of death is yet to be established, the police have questioned a certain Julfikar Rehman, a businessman, based on preliminary evidence obtained from the journalist's phone.



The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jayanta Barua told the Assam Tribune that Rehman had lent Chutia around INR. 50,000 and was pressurising him to return the amount.

On the other hand, The Journalists' Association of Assam and National Union of Journalists India have demanded a judicial enquiry into the matter.

Who was Purbajyoti Chutia?

The 53-year-old Purbajyoti Chutia worked as a Sports Journalist at Niyomiya Barta, an Assamese language daily newspaper. Having started his career at Aajir Batori, Chutia later had stints at Amar Asam and Janasadharan.

That he was a prolific sports writer and a well-respected figure was evident given that his death was condoled by the regional journalistic fraternity at large, including Guwahati Press Club, Journalists Association of Assam, National Union of Journalists India, Assam Sports Journalists Association, Journalists' Forum Assam and the Assam Olympic Association.

Purbajyoti Chutia is survived by a daughter and wife.