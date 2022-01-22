Nesco's World of Sports exhibition seeks to promote fitness and aims to make India fitter

Ever since the Tokyo Olympics and the Tokyo Paralympics took place in 2021, India has been growing steadily up the curve of becoming a sporting powerhouse to reckon with. The journey is a long one but India is taking long strides that reward itself in the form of frequent medals and trophies - showing how the country is no longer laid-back about its sporting community but rather, eager to play an intensive and inclusive role.



With the big boom in sports, the sports industry is teeming with business opportunities like no other. Set to be held from 10th to 12th March 2022 at the NESCO Bombay Exhibition Center, the World of Sports is a one-of-its-kind of international exposition on Sports, Good Health and Fitness, featuring a large Exhibition, parallel Conferences, and many value-added activities like Workshops, Experience Zones, Buyer-Seller Meetings, and much more, to provide multiple avenues of engagement to the Visitors and Delegates to connect with their existing dealers and distributors, extend new business relationships as well as showcase their products and services to their target audience.





Tejinder Singh Nagi, the Business Head of Nesco said, "Our aim is to make 'World of Sports' the biggest sports platform in India. The event will be attracting national and international sports goods brands, sports gear, infrastructure, sports nutrition, and fitness products under one roof, the World of Sports will act like a hub of the who's who of the sports industry," he said.



"Featuring a comprehensive and exclusive show on Sports, Good Health and Fitness, the World of Sports will also provide ample opportunities for exclusive buyer-seller connect programmes that will be a great source for networking as well," Tejinder Singh Nagi elaborated. ​​Post the pandemic, we are witnessing a dynamic resumption of sporting activities across the world thus paving the way for the recovery of the business of sports. The successful organization of a marquee event like the Tokyo Olympics has instilled a lot of confidence in the industry that has set forth a fresh set of demands in the masses towards sports and fitness. Promoting the sporting spirit of the entire nation, the likes of the Olympics helps in generating the urge for personal fitness. After Tokyo, industries catering to sportswear and gear, sports nutrition, sports goods and equipment, bicycles, and other supporting industries saw a spike in the demand for their products. The World of Sports seeks to address this rise in demand and further give a boost to this industry by providing the correct opportunities to capitalize on - to ensure holistic growth.

Padma Shri Yogeshwar Dutt

According to Padma Shri Olympic bronze medallist wrestling winner Yogeshwar Dutt, "The awareness and education on sports science and nutrition need to increase in India. The athletes need to be explained the importance of the same in layman's terms. The emphasis on sport's science and nutrition should be sport-specific, depending on the demand of each sport, dietary habits and in sync with the dietitian, physiotherapist and coaches," Dutt emphasized, going on to congratulate Nesco on taking the initiative to create a platform such as World of Sports.



Assembling so many important figures of the sports industry under the same roof for the event, the World of Sports will be educational and interactive and have Knowledge sharing conferences with national and international speakers, coaches, and mentors, on topics such as 'Sports Science & Medicines', 'Sports Infrastructure and Marketing', etc and several engaging workshops also organized by national and international academia.

PV Sindhu (Source: Getty)

Of late, women have been shining exceptionally in sports and the Olympics remains yet another proof of that with the likes of PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain going that extra mile, aside from golfer Aditi Ashok, the women's hockey team and so many more really coming through. The World of Sports also plans to have Women in Sports in their focus and keep it as an important part of the event, where the excellence of the women will really be celebrated.

