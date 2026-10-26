Kia India selects four ballkids for the Australian Open 2027

Kia India has selected four young participants for the Australian Open 2027 Ballkids Programme following national trials held at the R K Khanna Tennis Stadium in New Delhi on October 24 and 25.

The trials brought together 60 participants who had progressed through city-level selection rounds in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The four selected participants will serve as official ballkids at the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne in January 2027.

Selection across three cities

The programme began with digital registrations, then moved to trials in the three cities. At the national stage, participants were assessed on agility, coordination, focus, responsiveness, communication and teamwork, skills required to support professional tennis matches.

The programme is designed to give young participants an opportunity to experience the operational side of a major tennis tournament, beyond playing the sport. The selected ballkids will gain exposure to the organisation, discipline and teamwork involved in staging an international Grand Slam.

Kia’s Australian Open association

Kia has been associated with the Australian Open for more than two decades. Through the AO27 Ballkids Programme, the company is extending that association to young tennis enthusiasts in India, offering four participants an opportunity to represent the country at the tournament.

“Kia’s longstanding association with the Australian Open reflects our commitment to celebrating tennis and inspiring the next generation. Through the AO27 Ballkids Program, we are creating opportunities for young Indians to experience world-class tennis and represent India on a global sporting platform. We congratulate the four selected participants and look forward to seeing them at the Australian Open 2027 in Melbourne,” said Atul Sood, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Kia India.

The Australian Open 2027 will be held in Melbourne from January 11 to 31, with the main draw scheduled to begin on January 17.