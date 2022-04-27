Mumbai Indians most valuable IPL 2022 team, says Forbes report

A latest report released by Forbes has put the Reliance Industries-owned Mumbai Indians as the most valuable team of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite the horrendous season the One Family is enduring, having lost all their eight matches so far, they are valued at a whopping $1.3 billion.

Following the Mumbai Indians in the list are Chennai Super Kings at $1.15 billion, Kolkata Knight Riders ($1.1 billion), new entrant Lucknow Supergiants ($1.075 billion), Delhi Capitals ($1.035 billion), Royal Challengers Bangalore ($1.025 billion), Rajasthan Royals ($1 billion), Sunrisers Hyderabad ($970 million), Punjab Kings ($925 million) and Gujarat Titans ($850 million).

"In 2009, a year after the franchise-owned cricket league launched, Forbes published its first (and only) valuations of the league's teams, pegging the average value of the eight franchises at $67 million. With the league having recently expanded to ten clubs, that average is now up to $1.04 billion, an annualized growth rate of 24%," the report read.

On the other hand, the growth rate of NBA teams over the past 13 years stood at 16% while it is just 13% for the NFL teams.

With a valuation of $1.3 billion, the Mumbai Indians is now more valuable than 6 MLB teams, 27 NHL teams and each and every MLS team.











