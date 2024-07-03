IIT Madras to host India's First Sports Startup Conclave in New Delhi

IIT Madras’s Center of Excellence Sports Science and Analytics (CESSA) is set to organise India’s first sports startup conclave in collaboration with Outlook Business India.

The two-day startup conclave will happen from July 12-13 at the Stein Auditorium of India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

The Conclave aims to bring together leading innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, and stakeholders from across the sports industry and technology ecosystem to discuss and showcase the latest trends, developments, insights, and opportunities in the field of Sports Tech.

This event will include products, solutions, platforms, and applications designed to enhance athlete performance as well as serve general fitness and health-conscious consumers.



It will feature solutions that work across media platforms and with sporting federations and bodies to enhance the on-ground experience and fan engagement.



Additionally, the conclave will cover sports science and education courses, sports coaching products, and platforms and apps for both engineering and management aspects of sports.

It will also explore sports eGaming, contests, interactive offerings, fantasy sports, and other innovative fan engagement platforms, along with technology-supported innovative sports products and services.



With a focus on fostering collaboration, innovation, and growth, the conclave will feature insightful panel discussions, keynote speeches, interactive workshops, and networking sessions.

As India gear up to host the 2036 Olympics, this conclave will be pivotal in showcasing the latest advancements that will not only be integral to the games but also set new benchmarks for global sporting excellence.

Pitch and the Prize!



This event will provide an opportunity for ten selected sports tech startups to present their product or company plan at the Conclave, with up to ten eligible for funding.

The conclave will give a platform to showcase the products, business plans, or startup ideas on a prestigious national platform if selected.



Up to ten shortlisted startups that clear all rounds will receive investment support ranging from Rs 10-50 lakhs per startup from IITM Pravartak, based on business potential.



IIT Madras will also offer equity stakes and support from IITM CESSA during the incubation process.