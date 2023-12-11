Gujarat Sports Startup Conclave: Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi aims to transform Gujarat into Global Sports Manufacturing Hub

With a vision to transform Gujarat into a global sports manufacturing hub, Honourable Sports Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi passionately encouraged sports startups from all corners of the country to consider Gujarat as their manufacturing home at the Gujarat Sports Startup Conclave organized at the TransStadia University in Ahmedabad on Monday.

By offering opportunities for mentorship, funding, and collaboration that will propel the sports industry to new heights, the nation’s first-ever sports startup has positioned Gujarat as a catalyst for the growth of sports startups.

While addressing the gathering of various sports business heads, stakeholders of the nation’s various sporting leagues, sports and tech investors as well as budding startup innovators across the nation, Minister of State Gujarat - Home, Industries Transport, Youth, Sports, MLA of Surat Shri Harsh Sanghavi stated, “Gujarat is the first state in the country to organize a sports startup conclave. It is our fortune to welcome sports startups, as they endeavor to transform their ideas and innovations into reality. We are working on various policies to choose Gujarat as a sports manufacturing hub. We have also prioritised sports manufacturing in our Sports Policy. We will introduce changes in the policies based on your feedback.”

The Gujarat Sports Startup Conclave serves as the nucleus of sports and business, aligning with the Government of Gujarat’s vision for India's sports growth. Acknowledging outstanding achievements in the sports business landscape nationwide, the conclave not only showcases India’s potential as a sports manufacturing powerhouse but also fuels the startup economy in the lead up to Vibrant Gujarat - India’s marquee international investor summit, conceptualised under the visionary leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Urging emerging sports startups to make Gujarat their manufacturing home, the Hon’ble Sports Minister further said, “Today, we have made an attempt to provide a good platform to startups. We want to take the engagement to the next level. Whichever state you may be based in, we invite you to choose Gujarat for establishing your manufacturing base. We are ready to extend the necessary support to you. We are not only offering policy support but want to join you as a family.”

The conclave is being organized by the Sports Authority of Gujarat, in partnership with TransStadia University and Sportscom Industry Confederation, and backed by Startup India, i-Hub, the strong incubation setups which have been working with the Gujarat Government to facilitate ‘Next Generation Entrepreneurship’.

Shri Ashwani Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary (I/C) of the Sports, Youth, and Cultural Activities Department, Government of Gujarat, provided insights into the conclave's origins. He revealed that the idea was introduced by the Government of India during the sports ministers' conference in Manipur in April, and upon returning, it was presented to the minister. Six months of dedicated efforts resulted in the successful realization of this Conclave.

The conclave attracted a galaxy of startups spanning sports data analytics, technology, sustainable infrastructure, wearable technology, performance platforms, and multiple other companies. These diverse startups had the opportunity to actively participate and showcase their innovations alongside industry leaders.

Over 60 top sports startups registered for the Conclave with eight startups being shortlisted for the pitchbook grand finale. The winners were selected by a panel of seasoned judges and a cash prize pool of INR 25 lacs was given out as part of this Award along with a chance to receive mentorship from industry experts.