Gujarat to boost India’s sports industry with first-ever Sports Startup Conclave on December 11

To boost India’s sports startup market and encourage upcoming businesses to prosper, the Government of Gujarat will be hosting the country’s first-ever Sports Startup Conclave at TransStadia University in Ahmedabad on December 11. This flagship event will be hosted in the lead-up to Vibrant Gujarat — India’s marquee international investor summit, conceptualized under the visionary leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The conclave is being organized by the Sports Authority of Gujarat, in partnership with TransStadia University and Sportscom Industry Confederation, and backed by Startup India, i-Hub, the strong incubation setups which have been working with the Gujarat Government to facilitate ‘Next Generation Entrepreneurship’.

The Gujarat Sports Startup Conclave will be an intersection between sports and business in alignment with the Government of Gujarat’s vision of the growth of sports in India and recognize the outstanding achievements in the sports business landscape across the country.

The conclave will not only showcase India’s potential as a sporting powerhouse but also bolster the startup economy and the growth progress of sports in Gujarat as well as other parts of the country. It also intends to inspire and help the country’s youth to explore the huge business potential of the sports market.

The sports industry has been one of the key factors in this growth, with the Indian sports industry’s spending crossing ₹14,000 crore, according to the GroupM ESP’s Sporting Nation Report 2023.

India’s young business minds will get much-needed guidance from industry leaders, successful founders, policymakers, and sports administrators who will be part of the conclave as speakers and panelists. The conclave will feature a dynamic line-up of keynote speeches, panel discussions, pitch competitions, and interactive workshops.

The conclave aims to spotlight the startup community which has been working to highlight innovative strategies, technological advancements, and transformative initiatives that are reshaping the dynamics of the world of sports and business. This unique opportunity will provide a platform for many sports startups to showcase their strategies, plans, growth, and impact.

Pitchbook Competition

To promote the intersection of sports and business, in alignment with the Government's vision for the growth of sports in India, the Gujarat Sports Startup Conclave is inviting applications for the ‘Pitchbook Competition’, an activity that aims to recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in the sports business landscape.

The shortlisted startups will get an opportunity to pitch for lucrative cash awards of INR 2.5 million. The mentioned one-time cash award will be given by the Sports Authority of Gujarat to startups for showcasing their journey and highlighting key lessons, challenges, and strategies for growth.

To be a part of the Gujarat Sports Startup Conclave, Register Here.