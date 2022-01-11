Global wellness technology leader Hyperice launches three new revolutionary products in India

Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand specializing in percussion, dynamic air compression, vibration, thermal technology, mind technology, and contrast therapy, today announced the launch of the new generations of its wildly popular Hypervolt and Vyper lines in India:

This announcement comes on the heels of Hyperice's recent foray into the country with Virat Kohli as its first Indian ambassador and athlete-investor. Virat joins an unmatched list of elite global athlete-investors, including global football superstar Erling Haaland, 4-time tennis Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, NBA Star Ja Morant, and PGA TOUR champion Rickie Fowler. Hyperice also recently announced new investments from superstars across the sports world including professional golfer Rory McIlroy, Formula One (F1) driver Daniel Ricciardo, NHL player Connor McDavid, NBA player Klay Thompson and NBA player Jayson Tatum.

Commenting on the announcement, Virat Kohli said, "The technology of recovery tools has advanced to completely new and unbelievable levels with Hyperice leading the charge. The brand's suite of innovative, portable products has consistently helped me enhance my performance and recovery, allowing me to do what I love, more, especially when I'm constantly on the move. I'm excited about the launch of the Hypervolt 2, Vyper 3 and Vyper Go in India – the company's new generation of products that can benefit everyone and help them be the best version of themselves."

"Whether you're an elite athlete or an individual who is simply looking for solutions to combat the impact of daily life, Hyperice's range of products is for everyone," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "India is an extremely important market for us, and we're excited to launch the new generations of our widely popular Hypervolt and Vyper lines in the country. Through this, we endeavor to advance our mission of helping everyone on earth move better, live better, and be better."

Introducing the all-new Hypervolt 2

At 1.8lbs, the Hypervolt 2, comes with some serious upgrades – lighter, more powerful, and a newly designed ergonomic handle. The new, sleek design of the Hypervolt 2 offers the same beloved benefits of the Hypervolt, including accelerated warmup and recovery, increased range of motion, circulation and blood flow, and relief from muscle pain, stiffness and soreness. The device is TSA approved for carry-on and is equipped with Hyperice's patented QuietGlide® technology which means a near silent operation wherever you go. Integrated with HyperSmart™, it's easy to find the warm-up and recovery plans with step-by-step expert guidance through the Bluetooth® connected Hyperice App, thus allowing users to seamlessly blend their physical and digital activity to create an entirely customized experience. Users just need to pick a routine for warmup, recovery or daily maintenance on the Hyperice App and let the App control your device – whether it's starting the device, changing speeds and even stopping the device. The device comes with 5 head attachments (fork, ball, cushion, flat, bullet) and Hyperice's patented Pressure Sensor Technology™, which showcases how much pressure is being applied.

Vyper 3: All systems activated

The Vyper 3 uses pressure and high intensity vibration to amplify the traditional foam rolling experience. It accelerates warmup and recovery, releases tension and tightness in the muscles, and helps to maintain full range of motion while promoting overall wellbeing and performance. The Vyper 3 vibrating roller's updated contoured design helps avoid pressure on the user's spine and other sensitive areas for a more comfortable roll. With three speeds of high-intensity vibration, The Vyper 3 energizes the muscles and helps to prime and warm-up the body. The device can also be paired to the Hyperice App via Bluetooth for pro advice, guided sessions, and to monitor progress from the user's phone.