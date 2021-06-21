Five sports betting markets that you should test once you start punting

People have different reasons why they choose to bet online rather than going to a land-based betting shop. Some users do it because it is more convenient, whereas others don't have enough free time to visit their favorite betting shop.

Regardless of why you choose to bet online, you can't deny the fact that online bookies have many advantages over their land-based counterparts. Apart from the fact that they allow you to bet on the go, most betting platforms give their users the chance to try out all sorts of markets. Some of the biggest names in the industry may provide customers with over a thousand betting options for some of the most popular events, so let's check out which are the ones you should put to the test.

1. 1x2/FT Result

The first betting market is definitely the most popular one, which is why you shouldn't be surprised that it is available on every betting website. Even some of the biggest names in the industry, such as DoubleBet, which has a review by Silentbet, will allow you to place a bet on whether one of the two teams or players would win the match.

Besides choosing the winner, this market will also give you the option to bet that the match will end in a draw. Interestingly, the odds for a draw are usually higher than the other ones, although this largely depends on which are the two teams or players that play against each other.

2. Double Chance

Those of you who think they won't be able to predict the winner can choose another popular option called Double Chance. Even though the odds are significantly lower, you have a bigger chance at predicting your bet successfully because you will win even if the game ends in a draw.

You should be able to find this market on most matches on DoubleBet, but there might be some exceptions. Therefore, always check which are the available options before you start betting.

3. Correct Score

Most people choose this option because of the odds. As you can probably guess, predicting the correct score is not easy, even for someone who has a lot of experience. That's why this is one of the markets with the highest odds.

4. Goal Handicap

It is essential to know that there are all sorts of handicaps that you can choose from. The one that most people put to the test is related to goals because it is easy to understand, and the odds are attractive.

There are different types of goal handicaps, but the classic option will allow you to place a bet in a situation where one of the two football teams has already scored one, two, three, or more goals.

Although this market is mostly used by people who bet on football, you may find it for other sports, such as basketball, ice hockey, cricket, and more.

5. Over/Under

The last market that you can try out is called Over/Under, and it lets you choose whether there will be over or under a certain number of goals or points, depending on the sport. Similar to other options on this list, this market usually has good odds.