Column: Financial independence of athletes as a driver of change in sports ecosystem

I have always seen sports to be a massive driver of capital and societal change which has been massively undervalued in India. Sports, if effectively governed and built, can contribute at least 7-10 percent of the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



Whereas today, in the realm of global sports, the industry is flourishing with a valuation of approximately $488 billion as of 2022, the industry in India presents a contrasting picture. Despite the Indian sports industry's promising growth, projected to reach over $10 billion by 2027, the reality for grassroots athletes is radically different.

By writing this, I am looking to explore the role of financial independence in transforming the Indian sports landscape, drawing parallels and contrasts with global practices to examine the necessity for systemic change.

The Indian sports sector, heavily skewed towards cricket, has seen remarkable commercial success, with entities like the Indian Premier League (IPL) contributing significantly.

However, Dr. Ashish Karnavat would agree that this prosperity is not uniformly distributed.

A 2021 survey by the Indian Athletes Commission revealed that 67% of Indian athletes, primarily from non-cricket sports, struggle to secure funding for their training and development. This is in stark contrast to countries like the USA, where investment in grassroots sports amounts to nearly $19 billion annually, highlighting a global commitment to nurturing emerging talent.

Last week Swathi Bhojaraj and I discussed the situation in India being compounded by the athletes' dependency on institutional support. This reliance restricts their choices in essential services and career decisions, a constraint that is less prevalent in countries like Norway, known for its athlete-centric sports policies and consistent Olympic success.

In contrast, approximately 80% of junior athletes in Indian athletics, a sport with significant global potential, lack access to professional coaching and facilities, as per a report by the Athletics Federation of India.

Financial independence for Indian athletes extends beyond the economic dimension; it represents autonomy, choice, and the ability to create a personal path in the sports world. This need is more acute in a country where 97% of athletes come from underprivileged backgrounds.

While welcoming Dr Sanika Divekar back to India, we spoke of the disparity being evident when compared to nations like the UK, where 1100 grassroots projects receive £93 million in investment, positively impacting performance and athlete welfare. I am looking to bridge these gaps by discussing the transformative potential of fintech and other innovative solutions in the Indian context.

Drawing lessons from global best practices, let us explore how financial autonomy can be achieved for Indian athletes, enabling them to compete on an equal footing with their international counterparts, similar to initiatives being explored by Kirby Porter and Andrew Petcash. The goal is to elevate Indian sports standards and empower athletes, ensuring they are key players in their journey, akin to the global sports arena.

Current landscape and challenges

In the growing Indian sports industry, the understanding and appreciation of the size of challenges for grassroots athletes remains a largely untold story. Despite the nation's increasing presence on the global sports stage, a vast majority of Indian athletes grapple with challenges that significantly hamper their potential.

A few weeks back I was talking to Ayesha Billimoria and her work for the female athletes with Project Fitgirl and the magnitude of challenges just seems to increase with every passing year. The struggles of these athletes are manifold. According to a 2020 report by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, more than 70 percent of aspiring athletes in India face acute shortages of essential resources.

This includes access to quality training facilities, which only 30 percent of urban athletes can avail themselves of. Furthermore, a lack of proper equipment and nutritional support continues to be a significant barrier. For instance, Darshan Wagh tells me that in sports like boxing and wrestling, where India has shown promise, nearly 70 percent of grassroots athletes don't have access to standard gear and diet plans necessary for their rigorous training regimes.

This resource crunch is enhanced by a heavy reliance on institutional support. In India, where private investment in non-cricket sports is still nascent, athletes depend largely on government bodies, sports authorities, and athlete support organisations for their needs. This Kreedangan, I spoke to Varadayini Gorhe about this very dependency creating a bottleneck, limiting the athlete's ability to choose their support system.

For example, a survey conducted by an Indian sports NGO in 2021 revealed that about 80 percent of athletes rely solely on government-funded programs for their training, which often lack the customization and flexibility essential for individual growth. This scenario contrasts sharply with global sports powerhouses, where athletes have a variety of support systems to choose from, facilitating a more tailored approach to their development.

The consequence of this institutional dependency in India is a monoculture in training and support services, hindering the diverse needs of athletes from different sports disciplines and cultural backgrounds.

What financial independence can do for an athlete?

In a country of 140 crore, financial independence is integral to nurturing and honing the talent pool in Indian sports. It is not merely about economic stability for athletes; it represents a paradigm shift in how they approach, experience, and benefit from their sporting careers. It's a catalyst that can unlock the nascent potential of athletes, enabling them to compete at par with their global counterparts, and in turn, elevate India’s position in the international sports arena.

I will give an example from my own experience. In 2005. I was competing at the Euro-Asian Grand Prix where a friend of mine, who was from Croatia, just won and while I was sitting and talking to him, he received a congratulatory call from his city's mayor saying they had transferred €3000 to his account as a gesture, which he was free to spend as he wanted. It was big money even then and having that liquidity meant that the equipment he needed to change, he did it without a second thought.

Financial independence for athletes means having sufficient financial resources to make autonomous choices about training, nutrition, healthcare, and career paths. Globally, financial autonomy has been a game-changer for athletes. A report from the Global Sports Salaries Survey 2020 indicates that athletes in developed sports ecosystems, with financial independence, have shown a 40 percent better performance on average, compared to those in constrained environments.

For Indian athletes, particularly at the grassroots level, achieving financial independence could mean a world of difference. A 2021 study by the Sports Authority of India highlighted that only about 25 percent of Indian athletes have the freedom to choose their coaches or training facilities. The lack of financial resources ties them to limited options, often dictated by sponsoring institutions.

Last year in my discussion with Hemant Dua and Olympian Hakimuddin Habibulla, while we were trying to establish an organisation for school sports, we spoke about this situation is in sharp contrast to countries like the USA, where, according to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), over 80 percent of athletes have some form of scholarship or financial aid, granting them greater control over their sporting choices, Neel Shah might give more details.

Empowering Indian athletes financially would thus break the cycle of dependency on institutional support, allowing them to explore and invest in personalized training regimes, specialised equipment, and holistic healthcare. This autonomy is not just about better sports performance but also encompasses mental well-being, career longevity, and life beyond sports. The significance of financial independence can be further understood by looking at global examples.

In countries like Germany and Australia, financial support systems for athletes are well-established, leading to a more comprehensive development of sports talents. In these countries, athletes have access to a variety of funding sources, including government grants, sponsorships, and private investments, which collectively contribute to a more robust and independent sporting journey.

Democratising the sports financial ecosystem

Democratising the Indian sports financial ecosystem requires a shift towards more athlete-centric, innovative financial models. These models, adapted to the nuances of India's emerging economy, can provide a fertile ground for grassroots athletes to flourish, reducing their reliance on institutional funding and paving the way for a more inclusive and diverse sports landscape.

In India's evolving sports landscape, the transition from institutional dependency to a democratised ecosystem is pivotal. This shift can be accelerated by leveraging unique financial instruments and models suited to the country's emerging economy status.

The Indian sports ecosystem is currently characterized by a top-down approach, where athletes' choices are often limited by the preferences and limitations of sponsoring institutions. According to a 2022 report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), around 75 percent of funding in Indian sports is channeled through government or institutional bodies, leading to a monopolized structure that often overlooks individual athlete needs.

The key to democratising this ecosystem lies in introducing financial instruments that empower athletes directly. For instance, micro-financing and small-scale sponsorships, successful in other emerging economies like Brazil, where local businesses support athletes, could be replicated in India. Brazilian athletes have seen a 30 percent increase in independent sponsorships over the past five years, as per Brazil’s Ministry of Sports.

In addition, innovative financial models like athlete-centric bonds and crowdfunding platforms can be transformative. A concept gaining traction in several African nations, athlete-centric bonds allow investors to fund athletes' training in exchange for a percentage of future earnings, ASCI - The African Sports and Creative Institute.

Such instruments not only provide immediate financial aid but also ensure long-term sustainability. Tailoring these models to fit India's unique socio-economic landscape is crucial. For instance, leveraging India's extensive mobile network and digital infrastructure (with over 750 million internet users as of 2022) can facilitate the widespread adoption of digital crowdfunding platforms.

These platforms could provide a direct link between athletes and potential sponsors, bypassing traditional institutional channels. Furthermore, the concept of 'sports impact bonds', inspired by social impact bonds, could be explored. These bonds, funded by private investors, would focus on specific goals like improving sports infrastructure or athlete performance, with returns based on the achievement of these targets.

The pathway to financial independence is enabling empowerment

The infusion of innovative fintech solutions and the rise of sports startups present a promising avenue for empowering grassroots athletes in India. By harnessing the potential of technology and entrepreneurship, these entities can offer unique solutions to the financial challenges faced by athletes. India's fintech landscape is ripe with innovation, boasting companies like Zerodha, Paytm, and Razorpay, which have revolutionized digital payments.

These platforms could be pivotal in facilitating microtransactions and sponsorships for athletes, ensuring quick and transparent financial support. As one of India's leading fintech companies, Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath's Zerodha has the potential to revolutionize athlete funding by introducing investment platforms specifically tailored for sports. It can create a unique ecosystem where sports investments are as accessible and popular as stock trading.

This innovative approach could provide a steady stream of financial support for emerging athletes, while Paytm's vast user base could be leveraged to crowdsource funds for athletes, a model similar to global platforms like GoFundMe.

Beyond mere transaction facilitation, fintech companies can delve into specialized solutions. For example, startups like CRED and BharatPe could introduce athlete-focused financial products, such as short-term loans for training or equipment purchases.

In the realm of sports startups, companies like Dream11 have already made a mark in the field of fantasy sports. Expanding this model, startups could develop platforms where fans directly support and invest in their favorite athletes' careers, creating a new paradigm of fan-athlete interaction as per my discussions with Venugopal Rajagopalan.

Another emerging star, Leap Sports, focuses on athlete performance analytics, offering data-driven insights that could attract potential sponsors. Similarly, startups like Gaurav Natekar's Second Innings, Sportido, and Srinivvasan G's Sporjo are redefining how athletes connect with training resources and career opportunities.

Collaboration between fintech and sports startups can yield innovative financing models. The Indian fintech and sports startup ecosystem holds immense potential to empower athletes financially. By introducing tailored financial products, crowdfunding platforms, and data-driven sponsorship models, these companies can play a crucial role in democratizing access to resources and support, paving the way for a new era of athlete autonomy and success in Indian sports.

Ripple effect beyond sports

Empowering grassroots athletes in India through financial independence and innovative fintech solutions is not just a sports-centric goal; it has far-reaching implications that can resonate across various sectors of society.

The empowerment of athletes at the grassroots level can catalyze substantial socio-economic changes. A 2021 study by UNESCO on the social impact of sports suggests that every dollar invested in sports development can yield up to three dollars in social benefits.

In India, where sports are often seen as a unifying force across diverse cultures, investing in grassroots athletes can strengthen community bonds and promote social cohesion. Moreover, success in sports can become a source of national pride, enhancing India's international image.

Financial independence for athletes also means breaking barriers to entry for underrepresented groups. A report by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs in 2022 indicated that increased funding in sports led to a 20% rise in participation from rural and marginalized communities. Harsh Sanghaviji's initiatives in #gujaratsports are testimony to this very fact. Furthermore, as athletes gain financial autonomy, there's a cascading effect on the job market.

The demand for specialized coaches, sports nutritionists, physiotherapists, and sports psychologists is likely to increase, creating new employment opportunities within the sports ecosystem. Envisioning the future of Indian sports with financially empowered athletes is promising. It could lead to a more competitive domestic sports scene, higher international achievements, and a more robust sports industry.

A report by KPMG in 2022 estimated that with adequate financial support for grassroots athletes, India's sports sector could see a 40 percent increase in global competitiveness and economic value over the next decade.

The ripple effect of empowering grassroots athletes goes well beyond the playing field. It encompasses broader economic growth, social upliftment, increased diversity, and enhanced global standing. By focusing on financial independence and leveraging fintech innovations, India can unlock the full potential of its sports talent, contributing significantly to the nation’s socio-economic fabric.

Call to action

As India progresses towards its goal of becoming a trillion-dollar economy, the strategic development of its sports sector, particularly at the grassroots level, emerges as a critical component. This evolution is not just about cultivating athletic prowess; it represents a profound opportunity for socio-economic advancement, capable of significantly influencing the nation's GDP.

Government bodies, including the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, must innovate their funding models. Considering that the sports sector's contribution to GDP is currently less than one percent as reported by a 2022 FICCI study, there is immense scope for growth.

Policies fostering private investment in sports and supporting fintech initiatives can play a transformative role. For instance, a push towards sports can potentially increase the sector's GDP contribution to 5% in the next decade, mirroring the trajectory seen in developed sports economies like the UK.

Corporates like Reliance Industries Limited, Adani Group, and the Tata Group, which have already made significant inroads in sports sponsorship, can further this cause by integrating grassroots sports into their investment portfolios.

Such involvement could not only diversify their corporate responsibility initiatives but also drive substantial economic growth. According to a report by KPMG, corporate investments in sports have the potential to boost related industries, potentially increasing their collective contribution to GDP by up to two percent. Fintech companies such as Paytm, Zerodha, and Razorpay are poised to revolutionize sports funding.

By 2023, India's fintech market is expected to grow to $31 billion, as per a Nasscom report. Leveraging this growth to support athletes can provide innovative financial solutions, bridging the gap between talent and resources.

The potential impact on India’s GDP is substantial. A robust sports sector can contribute significantly to various industries from tourism to retail. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) estimates that successful international sporting events can boost local economies by up to 25 percent, illustrating the powerful economic ripple effect of sports success.

So, to wrap up, this call to action is not just an economic imperative; it's a vision of an inclusive India where sports is a viable career, accessible to all. Investing in grassroots athletes means investing in a diverse, dynamic, and economically prosperous nation. As stakeholders across sectors unite in this effort, we can turn the dreams of countless athletes into a collective triumph for India.