PT Usha, Jonty Rhodes, Gagan Narang to attend FICCI's 15th Global Sports Summit

FICCI is organizing the 15th Global Sports Summit – ‘FICCI TURF 2025’ along with ‘India Sports Awards 2025’ on 21st November 2025 at FICCI, Federation House, New Delhi.

Under the theme, ‘Indian Sports - Forging the Path to Global Excellence’, TURF 2025 will serve as India’s most influential platform on the business of sports, uniting global leaders, policymakers, athletes, industry professionals, and investors, further boosting FICCI's efforts to shape the future of the nation’s sports ecosystem.

Australia: Partner country

A significant highlight of this year’s summit is the participation of Australia as the Partner Country, with His Excellency Mr. Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India also confirmed to attend the summit. This partnership underscores the strong sporting and economic ties between the two nations, and the summit will aim to explore bilateral collaboration between the two countries by providing a platform for the stakeholders to come together and discuss the possible avenues of collaborations.

Commenting on the partnership, Australia’s High Commissioner to India, His Excellency Mr Philip Green, said, “Australia is a natural partner for India’s sporting ambitions. Australia has world class coaching, sports science and sports technology and we have high-level expertise in running major sporting events, building stadiums, marketing, and all the related disciplines. Australia is a ready and willing partner to support India’s sporting success, and we welcome the opportunity to partner with FICCI Turf to foster collaboration and partnerships in the sports sector.”

Highlighting the importance of having Australia as the Partner Country, Mr PKSV Sagar, Chairman, FICCI Sports Committee and President, GMR Sports said, “In 2025, our focus is on showcasing how sports can drive economic growth, community engagement and national pride. We are very proud to have Australia as our partner country, highlighting opportunities for international collaboration and knowledge exchange.”

Tamil Nadu: Partner state

Additionally, Tamil Nadu will be joining the summit as ‘Partner State’ while Uttar Pradesh will be the Feature State, adding the flavour of culture and strengthening state-level support to the summit.

FICCI TURF 2025 will feature high-impact keynote addresses, ministerial dialogues, industry panels, and technology showcases. The summit will culminate with the India Sports Awards 2025, honoring excellence across various categories of Indian sports.

The summit will witness participation of eminent speakers and industry leaders, including Mr Vineel Krishna , Joint Secretary, Department of Sports, Government of India, PT Usha, President, Indian Olympic Association, Mr P.K.S.V Sagar, Chairman – FICCI Sports Committee & President, GMR Sports, Mr Jonty Rhodes, Cricketing Legend, South African International Cricket Team, Mr Gagan Narang, Olympian & Vice President, Indian Olympic Association, Mr Charu Sharma, Commentator & Co-Founder, Pro Kabaddi League, Mr Vikram Banerjee, Managing Director, England & Wales Cricket Board, Mr Yuvraj Mahanaaryaman Scindia, President, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association among others.

Other key speakers include Dr Amit Bhalla, Co-Chair, FICCI Sports Committee & Vice President, Manav Rachna Group and Mr Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline.

The conclave will be followed by ‘Indian Sports Awards 2025’ in the evening to honor exemplary performances by athletes in the world of sports, recognizing their efforts and dedication towards the development of the Indian sports ecosystem.

FICCI TURF 2025 is set to lay down actionable pathways for India to not only emerge as a winning sporting nation but also as a preferred destination for hosting major global sporting events.

