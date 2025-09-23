FICCI announces 15th edition of TURF – Global Sports Business Conference

FICCI today announced that Australia will be the Partner Country at the 15th edition of TURF – The Global Sports Business Conference, to be organized on 21st November 2025 in New Delhi.

The 15th edition of TURF will feature high-impact keynote addresses, ministerial dialogues, industry panels, technology showcases, and the prestigious India Sports Awards 2025, honoring excellence in Indian sports.

Australia’s selection as the Partner Country for TURF 2025 marks a significant milestone in the journey of India’s sports ecosystem. Globally renowned for its sporting excellence and one of India’s key strategic partners, the collaboration underscores the strong sporting and economic ties between the two nations and opens up avenues for deeper cooperation in areas such as sports technology, high-performance training, infrastructure, talent development, and bilateral sports exchange.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. PKSV Sagar, Chair – FICCI Sports Committee & President – GMR Sports, said “TURF 2025 will not only celebrate the globalisation of Indian sports but also lay down actionable pathways for India to emerge as both a winning sporting nation and a preferred destination for hosting global sporting events. We are delighted to welcome Australia as our Partner Country and look forward to meaningful collaboration.”

Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Mr. Philip Green, said, “Australia is a natural partner for India’s sporting ambitions. Australia has world-class coaching, sports science and sports technology. And we have high-level expertise in running major sporting events, building stadiums, marketing, and all the related disciplines. Australia is a ready and willing partner to support India’s sporting success, and we welcome the opportunity to partner with FICCI Turf to foster collaboration and partnerships in the sports sector.”

TURF has grown over the past decade into India’s most influential platform on the business of sports, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, athletes, industry professionals, innovators, and investors to discuss and shape the future of sports in India and beyond.

FICCI TURF 2025 will serve as a unique convergence point for stakeholders from across the globe, uniting the shared vision of ‘Transforming India into a Global Sporting Powerhouse’.