Sports Market
Budget 2024 LIVE: What is in there for Indian Sports- Blog, Updates
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2024 Budget Session in Parliament.
Budget 2024 LIVE: Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the interim budget of 2024 and it will be interesting to see what is there for Indian sports given that 2024 is the Olympics year.
The session starts at 11 am.
2024-02-01 05:04:18
- 1 Feb 2024 5:45 AM GMT
R Praggnanandhaa also finds mention in the speech.
The Finance Minister mentioned chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa and his historic win against Magnus Carlsen along with increasing number of Indian Chess Grandmasters.
- 1 Feb 2024 5:44 AM GMT
Finance minister mentions India's performance at Asian Games and Asian Para Games.
India recorded historic medal tally in both Asian Games and Asian Para Games with 107 medals and 117 medals respectively.
