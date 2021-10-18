Basketball Federation of India onboards Nivia as official ball partners

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) has announced an official ball partnership with NIVIA for the next four years.



As part of the agreement, which will run from 2021 until 2025, NIVIA will be providing the official match ball for all the matches and events under the Basketball Federation of India. The official match balls will be used from the juniors competitions to national competitions in both men and women's tournaments.





Over the past decades, BFI players, coaches and officials have worked with NIVIA to develop the world-class basketball range resulting in the approval of NIVIA basketball in 2020 by Switzerland based World Basketball Governing body FIBA.





NIVIA TopGrip 3.0 is the first Made-in-India basketball, approved by FIBA.





BFI and Nivia have worked very closely with the junior leagues to senior national team players, coaches and, fans for the improvement and growth of Basketball in India. It is a great honour for NIVIA to be officially chosen a the 'Official ball for BFI events in

India'. We thank Mr, Govindaraj Kempareddy (President BFI) and Mr, Chander Mukhi Sharma (General Secretary BFI) for trusting NIVIA.





Rajesh Kharabanda, the Managing Director of Brand Nivia-Freewill Sports Pvt Ltd adds, "This Partnership of BFI and NIVIA would help to grow Basketball game at all levels - From grassroots to professional. It is the first time in the History of Indian Basketball that all competitions from baby to youth leagues to National Championships would be played only with BFI Approved NIVIA Basketballs."





This story has not been edited by The Bridge and is a release sent to the press in general.



