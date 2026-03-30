AM Green named title sponsor of Indian Golf Premier League, IGPL rebranded for 2026

The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), the world’s first franchise-based professional golf league, has announced AM Green as its marquee title sponsor, rebranding the tournament as the AM Green Indian Golf Premier League. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to sustainability and positions the league as a benchmark for eco-friendly sporting events.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, AM Green is a leading global energy transition and green solutions platform, co-founded by Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli, also founders of Greenko, one of India’s largest renewable energy companies. AM Green is advancing large-scale production of green hydrogen, biofuels, sustainable aviation fuel, and other green molecules to drive industrial decarbonization globally.



The IGPL features ten city franchises across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Goa, Bengaluru, Punjab, and Gurugram, with professional golfers mentored by legends including Jeev Milkha Singh, Jyoti Randhawa, SSP Chawrasia, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Gaurav Ghei, and Shiv Kapur. The league also supports women’s and grassroots golf, in collaboration with the Indian Golf Union, PGAI, and WGAI, and offers a pathway to international competition through LIV Golf’s International Series.



Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of IGPL - “AM Green is precisely the kind of partner the IGPL was built for. This is an organisation that that is not adjusting to the future but actively building it. The values that define AM Green, precision, ambition, and a belief that India can lead, are the same values we are putting at the heart of this league. We are proud to have them as our title partners.”



Mr Anil Chalamalasetty , Chairman AM Green added, “At AM Green, we believe in creating a future where innovation, sustainability, and excellence go hand in hand. Our partnership with the Indian Golf Premier League is a reflection of this vision. Golf, with its emphasis on precision, strategy, and discipline, resonates deeply with our values as an organization. We are proud to be associated with this prestigious tournament and look forward to witnessing remarkable talent and memorable moments on the greens."



The IGPL 2026 Invitational Tour will continue with national and international legs including Chandigarh, Mauritius, South Africa, and Congo, building on successful 2025 international legs in the UAE and Sri Lanka.

