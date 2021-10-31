When sportspersons brought out their spooky side in Halloween costumes

Long before the old bard William Shakespeare made playing dress-up in 'As You Like It' a cool thing, the celebration of Samhain, which is popularly now known as Halloween found its roots in Celtic traditions. Marked as a period of transition from the warm months of summer to the cold and dark winter, it was believed by the Celts that on the night before the new year, the boundary between the worlds of the living and the dead became blurred.

Therefore, come every 31st October, they would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off the ghosts and this tradition has stuck on and by now, it has grown into a full-fledged worldwide theme party. To celebrate, everybody, especially in the Western world, indulge in shedding their skins and dressing up as a character and goes out trick-or-treating, with everything around being thematically set - from jack-o-lanterns to horror stories and bonfire nights and a lot of candies and spirited (sic) parties - Halloween is like a warm-up event before Christmas!

The gala nature of Halloween is a mad-rush for celebrity athletes as well who take this day to showcase their spooky side - think blood smears, vampire fangs, devil horns and witch outfits, the whole . From Coco Gauff to Tom Daley to LeBron James Let's take a look at some of the best outings that our favourite athletes had in Halloween costumes!

# Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff as the Scarlet Witch from Wanda Vision (Source: Twitter)

Budding tennis sensation Coco Gauff aced it with her look from Wanda Vision where she dressed up as the character of Scarlet Witch! Not only that, the Gauff family entirely dressed up as the Scooby-Doo gang!

# Steph Curry

The Curry family (Source: Twitter)

One can always trust Steph Curry to deliver, no? At the 2020 Halloween, the Curry family really outdid themselves!

# Sydney Leroux

Sydney Leroux

Trust Sydney Leroux to be explosive with her costumes as she dressed up as Amazon Prime boxes for the 2019 Halloween!

In 2015, Sydney and Dom Dwyer even dressed up as tennis queen Serena Williams and rapper, Drake!

# Robin Lopez

If this isn't a winner look from the 2021 Halloween edition, what is! Orlando Magic's Robin Lopez and his wife, Christine Vargas dressed up as 'Batman and Penguin'! Can it get funnier, now?

# Tom Daley

Tom Daley as Kermit the Frog

Green and Halloween seems to be a thing with British diver and multiple Olympic medallist Tom Daley!

Here's one more!

# LeBron James



LeBron James as Edward Scissorhands

LeBron James does epic Halloween costumes and has been known to nail the look as Edward Scissorhands or as the clown Pennywise from IT and for the 2021 Halloween, James has decided to dress up as Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street!

Here's one more because we cannot get enough of his looks!

# Tom Brady

Tom Brady (Source: Instagram)

When not shaking things up on the field, Tom Brady is making head turns with his Halloween looks as he did when he went out as a Storm trooper from Star Wars.

# Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard as Thanos (Source: Instagram)

Star basketball player Dwight Howard aced his look playing the main villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - Thanos! Beware of that snap!

That said, Dwight Howard has always had many explosive outings on Halloween!

# Russell Wilson and Ciara



Ciara and Russell Wilson (Source: Vogue)

Getting the oomph factor spot-on is American football quarter-back Russell Wilson who dressed up as Jay-Z while Ciara, his wife, dressed the part of Beyonce!