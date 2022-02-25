WATCH: Wrestler Babita Phogat jailed in Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'

Featuring 16 controversial and truly hatke contestants, AltBalaji and MX Player's upcoming reality series 'Lock Upp' will see wrestler Babita Phogat as one of the inmates of the jail kept by actress Kangana Ranaut.

With Ekta Kapoor pulling the shots and Kangana Ranaut in the driving seat of this jail, 'Lock Upp' will see celebrity contestants from various walks of life assembled in one place, spilling a lot of controversies and truths that are expected to keep the audience perfectly hooked.

On Friday, Ekta Kapoor released a video on her Instagram handle that revealed Babita Phogat as the show's latest inmate. Already, the names of Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, and Poonam Pandey have also been announced for the show.

Although the format of the show hasn't been revealed yet, what is known is that Kangana Ranaut will have a lot of power and be the one deciding the fate of her inmates, as is also evident from the teaser video of Babita Phogat.



The teaser shows the Phogat sister working out in a gym and saying that people may have seen her life on the silver screen in the Aamir Khan-led blockbuster, Dangal, but as an inmate of Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp', Phogat will apparently show the world the real 'dangal'.

Taking to her social media, Babita posted with the caption - "Chora ho ya chori yeh badass jail sab ke liye hoga same!"

A multi-medallist at the Commonwealth Games, the star grappler is not unfamiliar to the reality show business and has featured in Nach Baliye Season 9 as well, where she won hearts by dancing with her husband, Vivek Suhag.



Hailed as the 'the biggest reality show' by Kangana Ranaut and featuring 'India's most controversial celebrities', 'Lock Upp' is all set to stream from February 27th on ALTBalaji and MX Player, free of cost.