WATCH: Eminem takes the knee in protest during NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show

Ignoring the wish of the NFL, rap icon Eminem took the knee during his performance at the grand Super Bowl Halftime Show, to show his support for banished quarterback, Colin Kaepernick's stances regarding racism and police brutality, in light of injustices meted out to Black Americans.

Apparently, the white-born Marshall Mathers who goes more popularly by his stage name, Eminem had notified NFL president John Goodal that he will be taking the knee ahead of the show, to which the authorities didn't encourage the act.

However, in complete disregard of that, Eminem went on to kneel after performing 'Lose Yourself' and before Dr Dre played the piano introduction to the next and final song at the LA Rams' SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Eminem taking a knee for Kaepernick? pic.twitter.com/T4p3vOHBUC — The Recount (@therecount) February 14, 2022

This action from the man behind 'The Real Slim Shady' was in direct support of former quarterback Colin Kaepernick who led a series of protests against racism and police violence during the games.

While the national anthems would play, Kaepernick would urge fellow players to take the knee in protest - an action highly condemned later by the NFL leading to Kaepernick being pushed out of the league and a hefty settlement dropped on him.

Eminem (left), Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg starred in the Super Bowl Halftime Show (Source: Getty)

Aside from asking Eminem to not do any such thing during the gala Halftime Show, the NFL authorities had also asked Dr. Dre to not sing the line "still not loving police" from his song 'Still D.R.E' but even he ignored the NFL.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform at the #SuperBowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/Edsw6xmOPF — The Recount (@therecount) February 14, 2022

The Super Bowl Halftime Show was a major rap fest with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent headlining the act.

