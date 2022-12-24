Virtual war arises between hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki and actress Urfi Javed

Indian Sports and Bollywood are worlds which are constantly coming together, either for the better or the worst. This time, it's for the latter as social media influencer and actress Urfi Javed and hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki have found themselves in a virtual back-and-forth.

Javed has always been in the limelight for her bold and unconventional fashion choices and this time too, this spat with Walmiki has its roots in her dressing sense. Currently in Dubai for a shoot, the former Bigg Boss participant was supposedly detained by the police there due to "revealing clothes". However the celebrity later clarified that the police had arrived on the scene due to some location and timing issues, and not because of her clothes.

Irrespective, hockey player Walmiki had left a comment on one of her Instagram posts. It read, "Thank you Dubai. Please keep her forever. Kind regards." Incensed by this comment, Javed replied saying, "Got so much problem with my clothes but still be in dms, and oh btw still got the screenshots of the msgs you sent me and 99999 other girls."

In an exclusive with Free Press Journal, Walmiki said, "Urfi has lost her mind. I've never said this but she's actually a disgrace."

Further, he also said how someone like Javed isn't a good message to society. The athlete shared screenshots with the FPJ and after that, Javed too shared some screengrabs on her Instagram account, both literally having a verbal spat through their social media accounts.