Teenage runner offered a scholarship for Army training by Ranjit Bajaj

In continuance of the viral video of Pradeep Mehra which was posted by Vinod Kapri, Ranjit Bajaj has offered to take the youngster into his academy to train him for the Army.

In the video that was posted earlier this month, the youngster stated that he ran home from work every evening as part of his training regime to join the Indian Army. It was approximately 10km and he did that because he did not get time otherwise to train. His passion and motivation for the same won plaudits all across the internet with several notable individuals commenting on the same.

Delighted that @vinodkapri not only made me talk to him but the Boy Pradeep mehra has decided to come to @Academy_Minerva @minervapunjabfc where we will be grooming him to be an officer in the armed forces or anything else he desires to be-100%scholarship for three years✊🏽❤️🇮🇳 https://t.co/ImskU1gOoO — Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj) March 28, 2022

Ranjit Bajaj, who is the owner of Minerva Fc tweeted that he was able to speak to young Pradeep. Pradeep agreed to come to the Minerva Academy where he would receive training under a scholarship scheme that they had in place. This scholarship would be in place for three years and is part of an existing scheme to train people to join the Army.

A lot of help has poured in over the past few days including equipment and financial aid for his ailing mother. Pradeep Mehra has reiterated his focus on joining the Indian Amry and has said he will not be distracted too easily by other events.