Sports minister Anurag Thakur launches KIRTI, a nationwide talent hunt scheme

Anurag Thakur, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, on Tuesday, launched KIRTI, Khelo India Rising Talent Identification, a first-of-its-kind nationwide talent hunt programme for youngsters aged between 9-18 using IT tools.

The initiative aims to conduct 20 lakh assessments across the country throughout the year to identify, train and nurture the talents of the future through notified Talent Assessment Centers (TAC) thereby creating a pyramid-like structure starting at the grassroots level to push young talents into bringing laurels to the country at the national and international levels.

𝐔𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚'𝐬 𝐁𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞: 𝐊𝐈𝐑𝐓𝐈



I am exhilarated to launch '𝑲𝑰𝑹𝑻𝑰' - 𝑲𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒐 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒂 𝑹𝒊𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑻𝒂𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑰𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, an… pic.twitter.com/0aHwq2gHUj — Anurag Thakur (मोदी का परिवार) (@ianuragthakur) March 12, 2024

"In the first phase, 10 Khelo India disciplines have been identified, but for years to come, this list will keep expanding, incorporating and mainstreaming more sports for inclusive and comprehensive development, making India truly a sporting superpower," Thakur wrote on X.

Archery, athletics, boxing, football, hockey, kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling have been identified as the initial set of disciplines for the programme.

Olympic and World Championships gold medallist Neeraj Chopra expressed his optimism on the launch of this initiative. Neeraj remarked: "It could possibly provide the right balance between sports and studies" and that it will be a "boon to school-goers".

"If our athletes are focused and can capitalize on the platforms provided, Indian sports can only go forward," he added.

KIRTI will also involve physical education teachers and experts in these sports to identify upcoming talent from every nook and corner of the country.

This programme will be a part of the larger Khelo India scheme, a flagship Central Sector Scheme of the government of India aimed at inculcating sports culture into Indian society and achieving excellence on the world stage.