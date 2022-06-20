Shabaash Mithu: Trailer of Mithali Raj's biopic will give you goosebumps - WATCH

Looking every bit convincing as the legendary Indian cricketer Mithali Raj in her biopic's trailer Shaabash Mithu, Taapsee Pannu has completely fit into the rather-large shoes of Raj in the upcoming sports feature film, set to release on July 15th, after a minor delay.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Ajit Andhare, the film traces the journey of Mithali Raj as one of the pioneers of women's cricket in India.

Beginning from her childhood when young Mithali was mocked for her skills with the bat and ball to being spotted for her talent by the coach, played by Vijay Raaz, the trailer gives a sneak-peek of the struggles that Mithali had to do to make it to the top.

Right from facing politics within and outside the team to fighting for basic needs - like jersey's with their own name and not hand-me-down men's team jerseys, Raj's vocal and persistent fight to ensure women's cricket is also receiving its fair due and people know about them, Shaabash Mithu promises to take us behind the scenes of how the Indian women's cricketing world struggled, left ignored because of the over-rousing popularity of men's cricket in the country.



Taapsee Pannu delivers the lines with conviction and when on the field, armed with her bat, she looks every bit the batter Mithali was, till she retired earlier this month from all forms of cricket, bringing a sensational 23-year-old long cricket career to an end.

The film was initially supposed to release in February, ahead of the Women's Cricket World Cup but was postponed because of the omicron outbreak in the country. From the looks of the trailer, Mukherji, a National Award-winning film director, has once again raised our expectations and we hope that the film will echo the feels of this trailer so that Shaabash Mithu can truly hit the ball out of the park.

