Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik to host Kapil Sharma-like family talk show on Pakistan OTT

Venturing into new territories, Pakistan's star cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis sensation, Sania Mirza will be making their debut on UrduFlix - Pakistan's very first OTT platform, where they will be co-hosting an interesting talk show called - The Shoaib & Sania Show. The power couple of the Indo-Pakistan sporting fraternity who are always up for new challenges admitted to being very excited about dabbling in a different field now - from that of sports to the world of glitz and media.

Aside from making ripples on the field and the court, both Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been busy off it too. Only recently, the star couple launched their own line of perfume, the All-Rounder and the Smash, in collaboration with a Pakistani fragrance brand. Based in Dubai, both Shoaib and Sania are super excited to make their debut as co-hosts of a show which will have celebrity guests from both India as well as Pakistan, and further promote the image of love and peace between the two neighboring nations.

Parents to their 3-year-old son Izhaan Mirza Malik, both Shoaib and Sania addressed the media in Dubai to dispel all curiosity surrounding this upcoming talk show. "We're always open to doing new things. At this stage of our lives and our careers, we've been doing what we do for a very long time and we've reached a stage where we would love to explore new things as well. Obviously, we've done a lot of things together in terms of shoots but this is something that we've never done before so we thought it would be a good opportunity to learn and do something new and I guess to do it together is a lot of fun," Sania Mirza said to Khaleej Times.



With one-hour-long episodes that will have humorous, light-hearted, positive content and won't involve anything remotely controversial surrounding an India-Pakistan connect that will put guests in an awkward position, the talk show will be like a breath of fresh air, spearheaded by the global sporting icons. According to Mirza, the show's content will be similar to that of one of India's top-rated comedy shows, The Kapil Sharma Show, but The Shoaib & Sania Show will be meant for the family too and won't be out-and-out comedy only.

"What I don't want this show to have is the cattiness that goes in a lot of shows, in which a lot of people put you on the spot rather, trying to make you say things that will make you uncomfortable, even though a lot of the times they might be true. But on TV or a platform, you can't really say those things out loud. So I think we'll try our best not to make the guests feel uncomfortable. That is what is very important to us… because a lot of them are our friends as well," Mirza conveyed to Khaleej Times.



While the show is yet to go for production, the word is that the guest list has been drawn up secretly, and by the looks of it, UrduFlix's founder, Farhan Gauher is sure that this will be one of the biggest shows of the subcontinent whose message will be to spread love and light, especially by having an Indo-Pakistani couple as the hosts. In many ways, this will be a much-awaited show for both cricket and tennis fans as Shoaib and Sania will go to the other side of the mic, for a change and it promises to be exciting.