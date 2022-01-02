Potterverse: Re-imagining Indian athletes as Harry Potter characters

The cast of the Harry Potter film series has reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film. From global star Emma Watson to the handsome-kind villain Tom Felton, all the stars will take us on a journey down memory lane with their nostalgic conversations and stories from their shooting days together. Well, we are here to take you on another magical journey where our Indian sports athletes meet the magical world.

Welcome to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardy, India. Here's a look at some of our Indian sporting stars as Harry Potter characters.

#Neeraj Chopra as Harry Potter

Neeraj Chopra and Harry Potter

Of course, who better than the golden boy of India to become the golden boy of Hogwarts. Both Neeraj and Harry are heroes in their world, loved by all and people's favourite. Neeraj won the Olympic gold medal while Harry won the golden snitch, there is no one better than the javelin thrower to become The Boy Who Lived.

#PV Sindhu as Hermione Granger

Hermione Granger and PV Sindhu

Only a queen can play another queen. One of India's top-most shuttlers, Sindhu, is the perfect athlete to represent one of Hogwarts best witches of all time. Both Sindhu and Hermione are smart, fierce and extremely talented individuals, no one is more fit for the role of Hermione than Sindhu.

#Sunil Chhetri as Ron Weasley

Sunil Chhetri and Ron Weasley

Even though Sunil is a footballer and Ron likes chess, these two are still very similar. While Indian team captain Sunil Chhetri is a football wizard, Ron is a school prefect and keeper on the Quidditch team. Both of them are kind, shy and always there by their friend's side. Sunil and Ron are different, yet the same.

#Bhavani Devi as Ginny Weasley

Ginny Weasley and Bhavani Devi

Who better than Bhavani Devi to play the only Weasley sister? Both Bhavani and Ginny are calm and composed from the outside but dangerous and total girl-boss when they are in action. The fencer's quick sword movements and attacks are similar to Ginny's swift wand moves and spells. Don't you dare take them lightly.

#Lovlina Borgohain as Neville Longbottom

Neville Longbottom and Lovlina Borgohain

Lovlina and Neville are the hidden superheroes that you needed. Both are perfect examples of do not judge a book by its cover. Indian boxing star Lovlina Borgohain surprised her opponents at the Tokyo Olympics when she won the bronze, just like when Neville had surprised the enemies during the Battle of Hogwarts.

#Fred and George Weasley as Satwik-Chirag

Fred and George Weasley; Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

There is no better duo in the magical world than Fred and George...and Satwik and Chirag, when it comes to one of the muggles of Indian badminton. Even though Satwik and Chirag are not twins like Fred and George, the Indian badminton 'jodi' is still the perfect and only duo who can represent the wizarding world's favourite pranksters.

#Viswanathan Anand as Professor Albus Dumbledore

Professor Dumbledore and Vishwanathan Anand

To play the role of an extremely intelligent and one of the best wizards in the wizarding world, we need an absolute genius of the Indian sporting world. And only an extremely intelligent and talented chess player, Vishwanathan Anand, can become Professor Dumbledore. Wise minds think alike, we rest our case here.