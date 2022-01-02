PM Modi to lay foundation for Rs. 700 crore Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut

Present in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh currently, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone for the proposed Major Dhyan Chand Sports University there around 1 pm on Sunday. Set to be a big-budget project, the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University is said to have an estimated cost of Rs. 700 crore, according to an official statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

Covering the villages of Salawa and Kaili in Sardhana town, the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University will be housing modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure including synthetic hockey ground, football ground, basketball, volleyball, handball, kabaddi ground, lawn tennis court, gymnasium hall, synthetic running stadium, swimming pool, multipurpose hall, and a cycling velodrome.

PM @narendramodi to lay foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at meerut on 2nd Jan, Artistic impression of Sports University. pic.twitter.com/H8M3r9VSah — Vikas Bhadauria (@vikasbha) January 1, 2022

With the Uttar Pradesh elections also around the corner, PM Modi's vision to see India emerge as a stronger sports nation is being catered to on priority. Hoping for a second term in the state, PM Modi and his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been launching a string of projects in the state ahead of the upcoming elections.

Only recently, Modi inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project during his visit to the city, making it one of the major developmental projects of the BJP government in the state. Additionally, Modi also visited Varanasi to inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in the Yogi Adityanath-led state.

After India's performance at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the focus has indeed shifted to all sports and not just cricket and the Modi government is keen on taking steps to make India smart on the sporting front by developing the infrastructure in all corners of the nation.

The Major Dhyan Chand Sports University will also have shooting, squash, gymnastics, weightlifting, archery, canoeing, and kayaking, among other facilities with the capacity of training 1,080 sportspersons, including 540 women and as many men.