Year in pictures: 15 memorable sports photographs from 2021

Every year all the talented photographers around the globe, click some beautiful photographs of athletes from various sport events.

From Neeraj Chopra's podium to PV Sindhu's roar, here are some Top 15 photographs of 2021 from the sports world.

#1 Flying Chopra and golden man of India.

Is that an aeroplane? Is that a bird? Oh wait, its javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in action at the Tokyo Olympics.

Source: Reuters

A nation of 1.3 billion erupted in joy after Neeraj Chopra won the men's javelin at Tokyo to secure India's first ever Olympic gold medal in athletics

Source: Reuters

#2 Even the butterflies love Naomi Osaka.

A butterfly lands on Japan's Naomi Osaka as she plays against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Source: Paul Crock via Getty Images

#3 Some knitting and happy tears

How about taking up knitting like British diver Tom Daley?

He said that Knitting allows him to stay calm, meditate and let go of pressure.

We love to see it !💘



Photo courtesy of Getty Images pic.twitter.com/vSYwLLB7ub — Vogue France (@VogueFrance) September 23, 2021

Tears well up in British diver Tom Daley's eyes as he reciveves his first Olympic gold medal in men's synchronized 10m platform diving at Tokyo Games.



Source: Oli Scarff via Getty Images

#4 The victory triumph



Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain reacts after winning bronze medal at her debut Olympics in Tokyo.

Source: Reuters

#5 The Sindhu roar

Indian ace shuttler P V Sindhu celebrates after beating fourth-seed Yamaguchi to enter the Tokyo Olympics badminton semifinal.

Source: Quint

#6 The day when the Lion left his den

Lionel Messi was 13-year-old when he joined FC Barcelona to kick-start his football career. In August 2021, the football legend departed from his beloved club to play with PSG. During his farewell, Messi breaks down while addressing the crowd.

Source: Reuters

#7 Just the G.O.A.T doing G.O.A.T things

Moments from 2021: In a stunning comeback, Simone Biles stepped onto the balance beam at Tokyo 2020 and won an Olympic bronze medal https://t.co/9EamSW5cne pic.twitter.com/AwJScNDPlp — Reuters (@Reuters) December 27, 2021

World No.1 gymnast and TIMES magazine sportsperson of the year, Simone Biles in action during the balance beam event at Tokyo Olympics.



Amin Mohammad via Getty Images

#8 Hockey & Chill

Goalkepper P R Sreejesh chilling with his buddy (goalpost), after the Indian hockey team won a historic bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics.

Source: Henry Club

#9 Srikanth beats gravity

BWF World Championship silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth jumps in air to smash the shuttle during a match at the big event.



Source: BWF

#10 Protect the Players

For six years, leadership across the National Women's Soccer League is accused of failing to speak up after players came forward with allegations of sexual abuse against a coach. During an NWSL match, players paused their game and huddled in the center circle to protest the league and honor survivors of sexual abuse.

Source: insider/ Steve Dipaola

#11 Sharing the Gold

Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy, decided to share the gold medal at Tokyo Olympics after both the athletes ended with jumps of 2.37 metres and had no failed attempts.

Source: BBC/Getty Images

#12 Gravity and Olympics don't go together

Egyptian swimmer Laila Ali on display during the Artistic Swimming Duet technical routine.

Source: Clive Rose via Getty Images



#13 A perfect landing

Sril Lankan Paralympian Kumudu P Dissanayake Mudiyanselage in the women's long jump T47 final.

Source: Carmen Mandato via Getty Images

#14 Medal for the most wholesome event of Tokyo Olympics goes to Skateboarding

Brazil's Rayssa Leal and Japan's Momiji Nishiya share a hug on the podium in Tokyo.

Source: Jeff Pachoud via Getty Images

Philippine's Margielyn Didal shading her Japanese competitor from the sun in-between an event.





#15 India's historic triumph at Gabba

The Indian cricket team became the only team to beat Australia in Brisbane since 1998.



Source: ICC



