Neeraj Chopra invites India to join him in the Javelin Challenge

Having owned the stage at the Tokyo Olympics with his golden javelin throws, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is now taking on the YouTube space, rapidly after having launched his own YouTube channel.

With a short teaser already released earlier, Neeraj Chopra has now launched a video where he can be seen asking India to join the #JavRun challenge.

The video shows Neeraj Chopra running on an athletics track first with the javelin in his hand, before he is seen in beachwear holding a green coconut in a similar stance and then in a park with a sipper bottle and finally while carrying a bag of groceries and running as if to launch the object in the air - much like a javelin.



The song Let's Nacho from Khoobsurat acts as the background music for this 20-second clip meant for YouTube shorts.

Through this video, Neeraj Chopra has asked the Indians to join him in the challenge by uploading a video of doing this side-running step to the same song and uploading it on YouTube Shorts.

The best part about the #JavRun challenge is that participants will stand a chance to meet Neeraj Chopra himself.