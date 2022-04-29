Mithali Raj biopic 'Shaabash Mithu' to make big-screen debut on 15th July

After facing several delays, cricketer Mithali Raj's biopic 'Shabaash Mithu' starring Taapsee Pannu is slated to release in theatres on 15th July 2022.

Sharing the announcement on her social media, Taapsee wrote, "There is nothing more powerful than a girl with a dream and a plan to realise it! This is a story of one such girl who chased her dream with a bat in this "Gentleman's Game" #ShabaashMithu The Unheard Story Of Women In Blue will be in cinemas on 15th July 2022".

Helmed by Srijit Mukherji, the film is based on ODI and Test captain Mithali Raj's life and how she played a key role in growing the popularity of Indian women's cricket and in the process, inspired so many young girls to pick up the bat and the ball.

Taapsee, who trained with former Indian team bowler and teammate of Mithali, Nooshin Al-Khadeer for the role, is a familiar face in sports movies, given her athletic get-up and genuine love for the subject.

In fact, Taapsee has played the part of a hockey player in 'Soorma' and even that of a sprinter in 'Rashmi Rocket' but this will be her first time in the role of a cricketer and she has really big shoes to fill, playing the part of Mithali.

Originally, 'Shabaash Mithu' was supposed to release in February itself but because of the omicron variant wreaking fresh havoc, the release date got pushed back and it couldn't be released before the Women's Cricket World Cup that took place in March.

For now, we look ahead to July 15th eagerly when the movie will finally hit the silver screens.