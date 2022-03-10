"Kaun Pravin Tambe" trailer shows the cricketer's journey to the IPL

Making a comeback to Bollywood, actor Shreyas Talpade will be seen playing the role of cricketer Pravin Tambe in his latest biopic titled – "Kaun Pravin Tambe?"

The trailer of the movie was released on Thursday, March 10th. The film celebrates the extraordinary and emotional journey of aspiring cricketers for whom cricket is more important than a job and marriage.

Pravin Tambe who made his IPL debut at the age of 41, without playing any international or first-class cricket, shut down many critics when he stepped into the field and shone with the ball.



The trailer starts with Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid opting to tell the story of Pravin Tambe instead of Gavaskar or Tendulkar, followed by motivational and emotional scenes from the movie.

Starring Shreyas and directed by Jayprasad Desai, "Kaun Pravin Tambe" is the story of an underdog cricketer who fought against several critics and destiny to prove that age is just a number.

Launching the trailer through his social media, Shreyas wrote, "Bas ek aur over karte karte duniya ki sabse badi league tak pahunch gaye! Wah Pravin Tambe, kya story hai aapki! It's never too late to start, they say…"

Alongside Shreyas, the movie also casts actors like Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chatterjee and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles.



The trailer is not only emotional and motivational but, also very entertaining. It makes you believe that it's never too late to chase your dreams.

The movie "Kaun Pravin Tambe?" will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from April 1st, in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu.

On the other hand, right-armed leg-spinner Pravin Tambe will be a part of Rajasthan Royal's team this year as well and has already entered IPL's Covid-19 safety bubble today.