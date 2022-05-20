'Jungle Cry' Trailer: How 12 orphan boys mastered rugby to win the U-14 World Cup - WATCH

Little did 12 orphaned boys hailing from an underprivileged background in Odisha have an idea about a seemingly foreign sport they were introduced to suddenly - rugby, or the fact that they would go on to create history within four months of learning the sport.

Bringing this incredible story to the theatres and on Lionsgate Play, Sagar Ballary's 'Jungle Cry' is slated for a June 3 release on the OTT platform and stars Abhay Deol as the coach Rudraskh Jena, alongside Stewart Wright as Paul Walsh and Atul Kumar as Professor Achyuta Samanta, the founder of Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), who play the key roles in guiding this motley team of underprivileged boys to World Cup victory.

The trailer opens with Abhay Deol's Rudraksh trying to convince a few tribal boys to join a school where they will be provided with free food and accommodation and asks them if they would like to play football as a team.

However, the new coach, Paul is interested in teaching them rugby and the boys who at first, are not too open to the idea of playing it and are all bent on removing the "gora" they call "Butter Ball", slowly warm up to him as they all prepare for the International Junior Rugby Tournament.



What follows is the stuff of history as these boys went on to win the U-14 Rugby World Cup Championships in Wales in 2007.

Abhay Deol said, "In the land of cricket, where there is hardly any noise about Rugby, 12 young children from rural India made history. With this film that defines nothing is impossible, I hope to have honoured the players' dedication and commitment to the sport and the country. We are excited to bring 'Jungle Cry' to audiences and share with them the journey of these heroes who made a mark in the sporting history of India – but were never spoken about."

The film also features cameos by rugby referee Nigel Owens, Wales and British Lions fly-half Phil Bennett, and Colin Charvis, former captain of Wales.