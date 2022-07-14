IPL founder Lalit Modi starts dating former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen; hints marriage

The founder of the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), Lalit Modi has started a relationship with 1994 Miss Universe pageant winner, Sushmita Sen and they are looking forward to tying the knot with each other soon as well.

Taking the world by storm, the Indian businessman who is currently a fugitive, posted loving and cosy pictures with the Bollywood actress, Sushmita Sen on his social media handles on Thursday evening where he introduced the 46-year-old Sen as his "better half".

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

"Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."



Raising major speculations if Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen have already married each other immediately after the affectionate pictures were released, Modi clarified in another tweet that he and Sushmita Sen aren't married yet. He wrote, "Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Sushmita Sen, is an extremely popular actress who has also been the winner of Miss India in 1994 before going on to win the Miss Universe crown the same year, has starred in popular films like Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and plays the lead role in the OTT sensation Aarya, as well, which has been renewed for a third season too.

Sushmita Sen with her adopted daughter Renee and Alisah

Sen was in a relationship with model-actor Rohman Shawl till 2021 and famously enough, has adopted two children - daughters, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen.



After parting ways amicably with Rohman Shawl, Sen is now in a relationship with IPL founder Lalit Modi who was IPL Commissioner, when the scam occurred and he was unceremoniously removed as well. The BCCI had suspended Lalit Modi on April 24, 2010 -- a day after that year's IPL final, holding him guilty on 22 charges, including bypassing the governing council while taking decisions, not following proper processes, bid rigging, awarding contracts to his friends, accepting kickbacks on a broadcast deal, selling franchises to members of his family, betting and money laundering.

Modi's wife, Minal Sagrani, passed away from cancer in 2018 at the age of 64 and after that, his relationship with Sushmita Sen is his first official love affair and marriage is already on the ex-IPL chief's mind.