Athletes react on Twitter to Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram outage

A social media outage is a living nightmare for almost everyone whose lives depend on regular posting. This is exactly what happened during the late hours of 4th October when Facebook servers packed up. Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook all went offline for around 8 hours before they were finally restored. The different time zones saw various methods of dealing with the 'disaster' emanating from across the world. We take a look at some of the best reactions that came from sportspersons and sports related organisations across the world.





Even Barcelona is not that down right now as all these social networks 😔 — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) October 4, 2021





When Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook are down and Twitter starts glitching too: pic.twitter.com/Go2PCSP1J8 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 4, 2021





Com a queda do WhatsApp e Instagram consegui conversar um pouco com a minha esposa. Muito gente boa ela — Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) October 4, 2021





Who did this 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YVbC3zb0Io — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) October 4, 2021





Social media down on the first day of the international break. Coincidence? — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 4, 2021





No matter what, you can always rely on Twitter when Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram go down 😉 pic.twitter.com/ls8KBYRoio — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 4, 2021





Twitter baby, we did it! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 4, 2021





Opening up your phone to see Whatsapp, Insta and Facebook are all down... pic.twitter.com/ZXYUsogP8V — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) October 4, 2021







