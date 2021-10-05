Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Sports and Culture
Athletes react on Twitter to Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram outage
There were some hilarious takes on the social media outage with sportspersons and teams leading the way with the best reactions
A social media outage is a living nightmare for almost everyone whose lives depend on regular posting. This is exactly what happened during the late hours of 4th October when Facebook servers packed up. Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook all went offline for around 8 hours before they were finally restored. The different time zones saw various methods of dealing with the 'disaster' emanating from across the world. We take a look at some of the best reactions that came from sportspersons and sports related organisations across the world.
Next Story