Which Indian city has teams in all major professional sports leagues?

Beginning with the now-defunct Premier Hockey League (PHL) and the famous Indian Premier League (IPL) to the latest event Pro Volleyball League (PVL), Indian franchise sports leagues have come a long way.

There can be no doubt about the benefits that such professional leagues bring to the sports themselves. One specific benefit is the outreach and popularity across the country in different cities and states.

We take a look at all the sports leagues in India and cities that are associated in almost every single Indian sports league that is in existence as of today, finding that there is just the one city which has teams in all the major franchise leagues - Mumbai.

Delhi

Beginning with Delhi Capitals in the IPL, Delhi has marked its presence in the Pro Wrestling League-Delhi Sultans, UTTL- Delhi TTC, and the PKL with the famous Delhi Dynamos team. They also formerly had a team in the ISL named Delhi Dynamos before it got changed to Odisha FC.

Maharashtra



Mumbai and Pune are the two main cities that have sports teams in certain leagues. Mumbai stands out as the only city which has teams in cricket, football, badminton, wrestling, table tennis, boxing, kabaddi, volleyball leagues. The most famous undoubtedly are Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Mumbai City FC in the ISL is also a prominent team that has been doing well on the football front. Other teams include Mumbai Maharathi in the PWL, Mumbai Rockets in the PBL, U Mumba TT in the UTTL, Bombay Bullets in the Boxing League. Mumbai has also made an entrance in the Premier Volleyball League with U Mumba Volley representing the city.

Pune is no stranger to sports teams representing the city and the first major entrant was Rising Pune Supergiants in the IPL back in 2016 and 2017. Since then, the city has been identified as a sports hub with Pune 7 Aces in the Badminton League, Puneri Paltan TT, and Puneri Paltan in the UTTL and PKL respectively. The ISL also had Pune City FC for a brief period before the team was changed to a different city.



Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC and Royal Challengers Bangalore lead the way for the IT Hub of India's sports representations. More recently, the Bengaluru Bulls in the PKL have also gained a lot of fame with their brilliant performances. Other teams include the Bengaluru Brawlers in the Boxing league and Bengaluru Raptors in the PBL.

The PKL team- Bengaluru Bulls

Chennai

IPL dominates the sports scene again in Chennai with the Super Kings taking first place in the popularity contest. Chennaiyin FC is also not far behind and has put in brilliant performances in the ISL. Chennai Superstarz in the Badminton League, Chennai Lions in the UTTL, Chennai Spartans in the Volleyball League and Tamil Thalaivas in the PKL.

Chennai Super Kings

Kolkata



Kolkata is a city that has never given way to its rich football culture. It is definitely yet another city with a strong cricket base with its KKR fan following but football in this city is something that stands tall. The ISL has ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal representing the city. Kolkata Night Riders are in the IPL while RP SG Mavericks are in the Ultimate Table Tennis League. The Bengal Warrior is another team that represents the city in the PKL.

Hyderabad

From Deccan Chargers to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Telugu Titans in the PKL, Hyderbad has evolved quickly to be a sports hub. More recently, the city has had teams in the PBL- Hyderabad Hunters, Pro Volleyball league- Black Hawks Hyderabad, and the famous Telugu Titans in the PKL. They also have a team in the ISL called Hyderabad City FC.

Kochi

Kerala Blasters FC headline the southernmost city with sports teams in different leagues. Kochi also had an IPL team named Kochi Tuskers Kerala that was subsequently made redundant. Other teams include the Kochi Spikers in the Volleyball league.





Punjab

Sports teams in Punjab are not centered in one city, unlike certain other places. Mohali is the home ground for Kings XI Punjab while Ludhiana is the ground for the PWL and PBL teams named Punjab Royals.

Uttar Pradesh

U.P also has teams spread out in different cities such as Noida and Lucknow. UP Yoddha in the PKL and UP Dangal in the Wrestling league are based in Greater Noida. Awadhe Warriors in the PBL are also representing U.P based out of Lucknow.

Ahmedabad

Gujarat Giants based in Ahmedabad takes part in the Boxing League and PKL as well under the same name. Ahmedabad Defenders will be representing the city in the Volleyball League while the city has also recently acquired one spot in the next edition of the IPL.

Northeast teams



There are no specific states that are represented from the Northeast as the representation is taken in a general sense. Northeast United FC takes part in the ISL while the Northeasters Warriors based in Guwahati are in the PBL. NE Rhino is also another representative for the region in the Boxing League.

There are several other cities and states that one or two teams.

They are Jaipur-Rajasthan Royals-IPL and Pink Panthers in the PKL, Haryana- Haryana Hammers-PWL, and Haryana Steelers-PKL. Madhya Pradesh has MP Yoddha in the Wrestling League while Patna Pirates is represented in the Kabaddi League. Goa has a team in the ISL along with a UTTL team called Goa Challengers. Jamshedpur and Odisha make up the last two spots in the ISL. Calicut Heroes-Volleyball League is another single team that represents the city of Calicut.