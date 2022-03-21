WATCH: 19-year-old Indian army aspirant refuses lift from director Vinod Kapri to continue his midnight run

Notable filmmaker Vinod Kapri shared a video last night that has done several rounds on Twitter. He was driving back when he saw a youngster running on the road carrying a heavy backpack. The filmmaker presumed it to be some problem and managed to slow down and strike a conversation with him for the next few minutes.

This is PURE GOLD❤️❤️



नोएडा की सड़क पर कल रात 12 बजे मुझे ये लड़का कंधे पर बैग टांगें बहुत तेज़ दौड़ता नज़र आया



मैंने सोचा

किसी परेशानी में होगा , लिफ़्ट देनी चाहिए



बार बार लिफ़्ट का ऑफ़र किया पर इसने मना कर दिया



वजह सुनेंगे तो आपको इस बच्चे से प्यार हो जाएगा ❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/kjBcLS5CQu — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 20, 2022

It turns out that the youngster was training for the Indian Army by running a total of 10kms one way from his workplace back home every evening. He works at McDonalds and utilised his journey back home every evening to work on his fitness by running back. Introducing himself as Pradeep Mehra from Almora, he also said his mother was hospitalized and his elder brother did a night shift which is why he had to return home to cook food.

Watch #PradeepMehra's 20 second SPRINT to lift your Monday SPIRITS ❤️ https://t.co/UnHRbJPdNa pic.twitter.com/nLAVZxwauq — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 21, 2022

Vinod Kapri offers to drop him home but Pradeep Mehra reiterates that it would affect his training regime and routine. The video has been retweeted over 70,000 times already on Twitter.

