Sports and Culture
WATCH: 19-year-old Indian army aspirant refuses lift from director Vinod Kapri to continue his midnight run
The video posted about the incident has gone viral and shows a 2-minute long conversation between the film director and Pradeep Mehra, an Indian Army Aspirant
Notable filmmaker Vinod Kapri shared a video last night that has done several rounds on Twitter. He was driving back when he saw a youngster running on the road carrying a heavy backpack. The filmmaker presumed it to be some problem and managed to slow down and strike a conversation with him for the next few minutes.
It turns out that the youngster was training for the Indian Army by running a total of 10kms one way from his workplace back home every evening. He works at McDonalds and utilised his journey back home every evening to work on his fitness by running back. Introducing himself as Pradeep Mehra from Almora, he also said his mother was hospitalized and his elder brother did a night shift which is why he had to return home to cook food.
Vinod Kapri offers to drop him home but Pradeep Mehra reiterates that it would affect his training regime and routine. The video has been retweeted over 70,000 times already on Twitter.