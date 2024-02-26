First-ever Bharat Sports Science Conclave to be held in New Delhi on February 28

The first-ever Bharat Sports Science Conclave will be held in New Delhi on February 28 to integrate sports science into training more effectively in India.

The one-day conclave is being organised by TransStadia University, the education arm of TransStadia Education and Research Foundation, in association with the National Centre of Sports Science and Research (NCSSR), a unit of Sports Authority of India, aimed at supporting high-level research in high-performance and sports training for Indian Sports and athletes.

Framed on the principles of Vision Olympics 2036, the conclave will witness eminent industry and subject matter experts as keynote speakers; the conclave will also include research presentations, workshops and demonstrations, among other aspects.

Multiple sessions of panel discussions will be conducted, and brainstorming related to topics ranging from the importance of training in load management to the role of metacognition and goal setting and how data science has an impact on athlete development through nutrition and physiology.

A special session on Anti-Doping Awareness will also be conducted by NADA during the conclave.

Speaking about the initiative, TransStadia University founder and chairman, Udit Sheth said, “We at TransStadia University have been committed to the intrinsic development of the sporting ecosystem with a holistic approach with practical training and research and uniting the eco-system with productive knowledge initiatives.

Sports Science, High Performance and Sports Medicine play a pivotal role in the athlete's lifecycle, performance and longevity. The Bharat Sports Science Conclave (BSSC) is one such initiative to cement lasting relationships and learn together while creating best practices.”

“This annual BSSC is a firm step towards understanding how we can explore ground-breaking research together, exchange practical insights and foster collaborations across the ecosystem,” he added.

Speaking about the idea behind the conclave NCSSR Director Brigadier Dr. Bibhu Kalyan Nayak said, “We at NCSSR are eagerly looking forward to the inaugural session of the Bharat Sports Sciences Conclave, aptly themed as Vision Olympics 2036. It signifies our nation's aspiration to emerge as a sporting powerhouse in the days ahead.

“This gathering is more than just an event. It marks a pivotal moment where we unite with a singular vision of sports excellence and innovation,” he added.