Emerging athletes receive scholarships in Tamil Nadu

Ten emerging athletes received scholarships at the India Cements-Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists’ Association Annual Awards and Scholarships 2023-2024.



Each athlete received a cheque worth INR 30,000 along with a trophy.

Eight-year-old chess players AS Sharvaanica, M Anslin and M Akslin, Kanyakumari’s twin sisters who did well in the Khelo India Youth Games and para-athlete J Keerthika won the scholarships.

Former India cricketer W V Raman, men’s cricket team selection committee member S Sharath, former India women’s cricket team captain Sudha Shah, MRF Pace Foundation head coach M Senthilnathan, hockey Olympian Mohammed Riaz, former India athlete Shiny Wilson and former India swimmer Wilson Cherian distribute the awards.

India Cements' marketing and channel growth head Shashank Singh said they will continue to support young athletes.

“At India Cements, we are always scouting for the next generation of athletes. We have the top 10 here. There are other athletes who were not able to make it to the elite list.

“Kudos to them and their families as well. What better than getting the award from Chahar, whose story in itself is inspirational,” he added.

Here is the complete list of winner of India Cements-TNSJA Scholarships 2023-24: AS Sharvaanica (Chess), M Anslin (Athletics), M Akslin (Athletics), RS Rethin Pranav (Tennis), Barathkumar Karthi (Volleyball), Deeksha Sivakumar (Swimming), J Hemchudeshan (Cricket), G Kamalini (Cricket), Pooja Arthi (Squash) and J Keerthika (Para-Athletics).