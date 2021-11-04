Bluff, all in, chaal! — How gambling became a mainstay tradition during Diwali

Just like a host of other festivals, Diwali too comes with its own set of fun events and traditions. Apart from the customary pujas and ceremonies that are observed, there is a lot to look forward to from the perspective of games. Gambling is one such tradition that has evolved over time as an annual face off between friends, families and relatives. The reason behind this has a lot to do with Hindu Mythology with an interesting story behind it.

As it goes, Goddess Parvati was the first to actually begin playing a game of chance with Shiva, who was her partner. They engage in a form of jest over a game of dice. Shiva lost most of the time and was also accused of cheating by Parvati. However, being the winner, Parvati declared that those who play dice on the auspicious day of Diwali would be successful and prosperous throughout the year. Dice was replaced over time with other games but the story and auspiciousness behind it remained the same. Hence, the tradition of playing dice evolved over time into a customary event during Diwali.

While dice is not too popular in Indian Diwali parties, card games have taken centre stage. Popular games include Rummy, Teen Patti, Blackjack, Bluff and even Poker. Parties are known to be organised in a way that helps keep the monetary stakes high and allow people the leeway of competing with minimal restrictions. Such parties are usually confined to friends and family as gambling per se is illegal in India. Playing card games for money comes under gambling and hence, most people keep their card games as private as possible. Regardless, it continues to thrive and survive year after year across India in various forms and under various events.