The Bridge Wrapped 2021: Top 5 performances by Indian athletes in non-Olympic sports

While the Olympics and Paralympics were the focus for much of the year, there were other notable achievements for Indian athletes across a range of Non-Olympic sports. We take a look at 5 such performances where Indian athletes stood out for displaying their sporting talents and effort.

Squash

The Indian Squash team performed exceptionally well at the Asian Squash Championships held in November. The Men's team returned with silver after losing out in the finals to Malaysia by a score of 6-4. The women's team won a bronze medal after beating the Philippines and Iran to reach the semi-final where they lost to Malaysia.





Skating

Anand Velkumar won India's first-ever medal at the Inline Speed Skating World Championships in November. He claimed silver in the junior 15km Elimination Final held in Colombia and came second with a timing of 24.14.845.





Snooker

Pankaj Advani was back at it again with another brilliant run of championship wins. He won gold at the 6-Red World Cup along with claiming a first-place finish at the AsianSnooker Championships 2021. He recently also won a record 11th National title at the Senior Billiards Championship.









Chess women team

They made the country proud with a second-place finish in the World Championships. The team comprising Harika, Vaishali, Tania Sachdev, Mary Ann Gomes and Bhakti Kulkarni claimed a silver medal after losing 0-2 to Russia in the final of the FIDE World Women's Team Chess Championship held in October.









Cricket

The men's cricket team won at the MCG, Gabba, and Lords all in the same year. These were nothing short of historic wins for the cricket team that had been written off in Test matches earlier due to a dearth of good performances.







