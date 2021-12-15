The Bridge Wrapped 2021: Best Sports Memes of the Year

The year 2021 was like a hilly road with many bumps along the road. For a sports fan, every year it's the same bumpy road, just a different hill. However, whether your favourite team or player, loses or wins, one thing always remains constant – memes.

Memes are always there to support you and be your pursuit of happiness, especially when your favourites are absolutely trashed by the opponent. It's time to pay a short tribute to the amazing memes that helped us get through this year.

What better way to start than an Olympic and Covid-19 meme. Olympic should have changed their official logo to this, no

2020 Olympics be like pic.twitter.com/JmHrNRerow — Sive 1️⃣  (@sivemorten) March 22, 2020

Are you feeling personally attacked too?

the only part of the olympics i can truly relate to is the canadian swimmer maggie macneil who didn't realise she won gold because she wasn't wearing her glasses in the pool pic.twitter.com/cGWLzKtmGe — bitchcraft ☾✩ (@mermaidbl00d) July 28, 2021

Jhetalal is always there to brighten our moods, even when the Indian cricket team was packing their bags to leave UAE. TMKOC fans unite!

We are just on time for the Spiderman season and 'GOAT' Novak Djokovic is a timeless presence there!

Ahem, Akshay, is this true?



Leaked picture of akshay kumar from the sets of #NeerajChopra's biopic. . pic.twitter.com/vWZvtvVQBd — Rishikesh (@riii_sshi) August 7, 2021

Weekend's Superbowl half-time show had definitely put the meme-makers on a very hectic schedule.



Me at the supermarket looking for my mom: pic.twitter.com/Zg8pHYMUkp — ⨏ɭ០Ʀ♬⨏៩⩎Ƭƴ☃️ (@FentyFlora) February 8, 2021

Well, we are not sure if we are over this but he is finally happy. Kudos! #IndvsPak

The one where Tokyo Olympic gold medallist diver Tom Daley decided to...knit (we love Daley!)

Do not lie, we have all done this. Also, we think it's the Olympics social media person who deserves a raise for this.



When you don't hear them after the third time so you just agree. 😂 pic.twitter.com/u9fUfGJ3I9 — Olympics (@Olympics) July 28, 2021

The opening ceremony of the Olympics was the highlight for all the gamers across the globe.

Gamers watching the Olympics when they hear all these video game music being played that they know. pic.twitter.com/BWi6iHNooC — Maku (@TropicalMaku) July 23, 2021

What's a meme fest without Baburao making an appearance?





Ee sala cup namade? RCB fans hope you all are doing okay.



The Olympics x The Office! Most of us are still visiting the doctors complaining about a certain backache since June.

no one:



me thinking I can become a gymnast after watching the Olympics: pic.twitter.com/IzbZSXWzFH — The Office Memes (@OfficeMemes_) July 26, 2021

Remember this Gutka guy from India vs New Zealand Test? #Kanpur

When you don't need to show the outfield or the stands to guess the venue! pic.twitter.com/fWiSjcWzg2 — The Friendly Neighborhood Expert (@madaddie24) November 25, 2021

Rumours say Max Verstappen fans are still celebrating and Mercedes is still trying to find protests to hand in.



Hope we don't go through this phase again in 2022, fingers are crossed!

Ending on a wholesome note. Go popeye kid .... we mean Go Dieunerst Collin!

From viral meme to state champion, Dieunerst Collin is a living legend 👑 pic.twitter.com/nUNn7QbGzd — Metro Sport (@Metro_Sport) December 7, 2021



