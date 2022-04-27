After Dangal, Aamir Khan is set to star in another sports drama: Reports

After having set somewhat of a benchmark with his 2016 blockbuster Dangal on the Phogat sisters, actor Aamir Khan is set to feature in another sports drama, if reports are to be believed.

Collaborating with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director RS Prasanna, Aamir Khan has been giving hints about this new project for a while now, although the full reveal of the whole 'kahani' will only take place on 28th April.

Sharing a couple of videos of him playing cricket and teasing his audience, Aamir Khan is warming up to spill the news and is using the hashtag #KyaHaiKahani to pique the curiosity of fans.

As reported by ETimes, Aamir Khan has already started the pre-production drill for the film that is expected to hit the floors in the third quarter of the year, keeping in mind a release in 2023.



Currently, Aamir Khan is also busy with the release preparations of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is based on Forrest Gump and is scheduled for an 11th August release, for now.

Aamir Khan's tryst with sports movies is not unfamiliar as he has Lagaan and Dangal to his credit, both revolutionary examples of cinema and storytelling.

Given the cricket-playing clips of Khan and the rumours of his collaboration with long-time friend RS Prasanna, fans have been left waiting impatiently for full confirmation of what's to come next from Aamir.