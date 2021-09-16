Romanian Football Federation to promote adoption of stray dogs

The Romanian Football Federation has taken up the duty to promote stray dog adoption through players in the first division league. The decision has been done for the entire year and will see footballers from all 16 teams walk out with stray dogs with them for everyone to see. This plan of action is seen to be the best possible solution for the stray dog menace that has troubled the citizens and state for several decades.

This is brilliant. The Romanian league signed a partnership with a local authority that will make players come out with abandoned dogs before games.

The idea is aimed at encouraging people at home or at the stadium to adopt dogs. — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) August 31, 2021

The plan was already in action in the game between FCSB and Dinamo where only Dinamo players walked out with the dogs much to the delight of everyone in the stadium. The agreement has been signed between the Ilfov district and the professional football league. Another clause of the agreement is that no crackers and smoke bombs can go off or be used during the course of the match by the fans.

In order for viewers to recognise the dogs shown in the stadium, each dog will have a name tag attached to it along with a scarf. A viewer in the stadium or on TV can then contact the necessary authorities to adopt the dog or find out more details.