Adam Ondra — The best to win gold medal in sports climbing on its Olympics debut

Sport Climbing will make it's debut at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo this year. The sport was tested at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games, and was approved to be a part of the Tokyo Olympics in 2016. The sport will consist of three events – lead, bouldering and climbing.



Adam Ondra is one of the mighty favorites to claim the Gold Medal in Sport Climbing. The Czech born climber has the ability to become one of the star names at the Tokyo Olympics this year. Adam Ondra started climbing at the age of six, and was inspired by his parents, who were both climbers. In 2007 and 2008, Ondra won the IFSC World Youth Championship, category Youth B.

Adam Ondra scaled great heights in 2017, when he climbed Silence, in the Hanshelleren Cave, Norway. The route was unclimbed and was regarded as one of the toughest projects, and was classified as Grade 9c. It was previously known as Route Hard. In the same year, he set a new highpoint of the Black Diamond Project in Stockholm which is believed to be the toughest indoor sport route.

Adam Ondra has been one of the most consistent climbers in the past decade, in the lead and bouldering category. The Czech climber has won 21 Gold Medals at World Cup events, which includes 15 in the Lead event, and 6 in the Bouldering Event.

Adam Ondra has also 5 Gold Medals at World Championships, which includes 3 in the Lead Event, 1 in the Bouldering Event and 1 in the Team event. He has only managed to win one Gold Medal at European Championships, which came in 2019 in the Lead Event. However, he has also won 5 Silver Medals at European Championships.

His latest triumph came at the IFSC World Cup in Meiringen, where he won a Gold Medal in the Bouldering Event.The Czech climber has also won Salewa Rock Award on four occasions in 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2013.

The Czech climber will compete at the Tokyo Olympics this year, and enters the event as one of the leading favorites to claim the Gold Medal.