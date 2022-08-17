Project Manipur | Decoding what it takes to become a sports powerhouse!

Covering on-ground stories in Indian sports is tricky, Olympic sports trickier. Post a successful Commonwealth Games campaign reaching over 100 Million people, we decided to go to Manipur for a special project - a project to unearth ground-breaking stories from the world of Indian sports.

Thanks to support from over 50 people who funded our project and made it possible for us to cover and find sporting stories from the remotest of places. In the past week, we have visited over 10 sports academies across Manipur, spoken to over 100 people, interviewed international sportspersons and forgotten heroes and met numerous future sporting stars of the country.

The often-forgotten northeastern state of Manipur is shining bright on India's map for being at the forefront of producing world-class weightlifters. But do you know what is common between them? In the next few days, we'll be bringing you stories written with love and videos shot with pure passion.

While we explore the secluded villages of Manipur trying to find stories that deserve to be heard, YOU stay tuned and keep supporting us like you always have.

Cheers to bridging the gap in Indian sports together, one story at a time!