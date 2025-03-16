Special Olympics Winter Games 2025: India women's floorball team clinch bronze

Indian athletes concluded their remarkable campaign at the Special Olympics World Winter Games with 33 medals - 8 Gold, 18 Silver, and 7 Bronze - in Turin, Italy, on Saturday.

On the final day, India won nine medals, which included a bronze medal in the women's floorball division A competition. In addition, India won three silver medals each in alpine skiing and showshoeing.

There were also two bronze medals on the day, won by Akriti in cross-country skiing (100m - Classical Technique - F02) and Jahangir in snowshoeing (25m Dinal M04).

The 8-member (Anu, Ashaben, Divya, Janhavi, Nandita, Pinkalben, Riya, and Sipra) women's floorball team took a dominating (10-2) win against Trinidad and Tobago to clinch the bronze medal.

Bharti, in snowboarding, was the only Indian with multiple gold medals, as she won two gold medals from the Games. On the other hand, many athletes clinched three medals from the competition.

This was the 12th edition of the Special Olympics Winter Games, happening after a long wait of 8 years. This was also the first time that Italy hosted the Special Olympics World Games.

List of Indian gold medalists: