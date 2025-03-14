Special Olympics Winter Games 2025: India double medal tally with 4 gold

Indian athletes continued their outstanding performance to clinch 13 medals, including four gold, on the fourth day of the Special Olympic World Winter Games in Turin, Italy on Thursday.

India won two gold medals each in Alpine Skiing and Snowshoeing, which doubled their medal tally and took the nation's overall medal tally to 22 medals – 8 Gold, 10 Silver, 4 Bronze.

In Alpine Skiing, Deepak Thakur and Giridhar won the gold medals in the Intermediate Super G M04 and M05 finals, respectively. Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar and Radha Devi clinched the silver medals.

Deepak Thakur writes history, racing to Gold in Alpine Skiing - Intermediate Super G M04 at the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025! A moment of pride for SO Bharat 🇮🇳🥇#SpecialOlympicsBharat #WorldWinterGames #Turin2025 #InclusionRevolution #Krantikhelse #UniteInspireLead pic.twitter.com/Flazcx4dkV — Special Olympics Bharat (@SOlympicsBharat) March 13, 2025

Six medals in Snowshoeing

Indian athletes also opened their medal tally in snowshoeing, winning six medals on the opening medal day – 2 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze.

Vasu Tiwari clinched the first medal of the day, winning the gold medal in 50m M03 Final. Later, Anil Kumar doubled the gold tally after winning the title in 200m M12 Final.

Jahangir (50m M04), Tanya (50m F02), and Harleen Kaur (200m F12) won the silver medals, whereas Shalini Chauhan won the bronze medal in 50m F03.