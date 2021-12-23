Skiing
Indian alpine skier Aanchal Thakur creates history by winning bronze at FIS Alpine Ski Competition
The skier has previously won laurels for India in at the FIS Turkey 2018 event and has added another notable achievement to her talley.
In a notable Indian achievement, ace skier Aanchal Thakur finished third at the FIS Alpine Skiing Competition being held in Montenegro. The official news was released by journalist Farhat Naik in a tweet. It was mentioned that he was informed by her father about the victory.
Aanchal Thakur is no stranger to winning international winter sports accolades. She has previously won a bronze medal in the 2018 FIS Alpine 3200 Cup held in Turkey. She was the first Indian to win a medal in any winter sports competition ever. So far, she has taken part in 4 World Championships including her first one when she was 16 in 2013.
At this year's FIS Alpine Ski Competition, she finished 3rd with an overall timing of 1:54:30. She came second to Georgia Epiphaniou who was just 2 seconds ahead of her. This victory is brilliant considering India barely has any winter sports participants and will go a long way in boosting the need for more investment in winter sports in India.