Indian alpine skier Aanchal Thakur creates history by winning bronze at FIS Alpine Ski Competition

In a notable Indian achievement, ace skier Aanchal Thakur finished third at the FIS Alpine Skiing Competition being held in Montenegro. The official news was released by journalist Farhat Naik in a tweet. It was mentioned that he was informed by her father about the victory.

Indian skier Aanchal Thakur wins the 🥉 medal at the FIS Alpine Ski Competition in Kolasin, Montenegro with an overall timing of 1:54.30 (Run 1: 56.38 | Run 2: 57.92)



She becomes the 1⃣st Indian Ski athlete to have won two medals at the international level. 👏🇮🇳#wintersport pic.twitter.com/0hsIK96fnV — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) December 23, 2021

Aanchal Thakur is no stranger to winning international winter sports accolades. She has previously won a bronze medal in the 2018 FIS Alpine 3200 Cup held in Turkey. She was the first Indian to win a medal in any winter sports competition ever. So far, she has taken part in 4 World Championships including her first one when she was 16 in 2013.

At this year's FIS Alpine Ski Competition, she finished 3rd with an overall timing of 1:54:30. She came second to Georgia Epiphaniou who was just 2 seconds ahead of her. This victory is brilliant considering India barely has any winter sports participants and will go a long way in boosting the need for more investment in winter sports in India.