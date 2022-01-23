Skating
Indian figure skater Tara Prasad wins hearts on Four Continents Championships debut
21-year-old Tara Prasad was attempting to qualify for the Winter Olympics – something no Indian figure skater has managed to do so far.
Three-time national figure skating champion Tara Prasad finished 20th in the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2022 in Estonia on Saturday.
Held annually since 1999, the competition is one of the biggest events for non-European figure skaters.
That was a mark she fell short of, but she had won all hearts by the end of her performance. Not only was it a rare sight to see an Indian figure skater at such a high-profile international event, but she also choreographed her own outine
Tara Prasad was born and brought up in Iowa in the USA. Her mother's family is from Chennai and her father hails from Sivaganga, also in Tamil Nadu. Tara Prasad's mother, Kavita Ramaswamy, was a national-level hurdles champion.
In the 'short programme' on Saturday, Tara Prasad finished 20th with 43.31 points. She then scored 84.62 in the free skate, which placed her 19th. She had a combined overall score of 127.93, which gave her 20th place.
With help from coach Stephanie Ordaz Kuban, Tara's next aim is to qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.