Indian figure skater Tara Prasad wins hearts on Four Continents Championships debut

Three-time national figure skating champion Tara Prasad finished 20th in the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2022 in Estonia on Saturday.

Held annually since 1999, the competition is one of the biggest events for non-European figure skaters.

📺 The Women's Free Skating has commenced 👉 Indian skater Tara Prasad took the ice as first women in today's competition at #4ContsFigure in Tallinn, 🇪🇪 #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/Hm5KOcvbco — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) January 22, 2022

21-year-old Tara Prasad was attempting to qualify for the Winter Olympics – something no Indian figure skater has managed to do so far.

Nos gusta ver patinadoras de países como la India 🇮🇳



Tara Prasad ha competido por primera vez en los #4ContsFigure2022



¿Sabías que es su propia coreografa? pic.twitter.com/eUILmeQ2YL — Legahielo (@legahielo) January 23, 2022

That was a mark she fell short of, but she had won all hearts by the end of her performance. Not only was it a rare sight to see an Indian figure skater at such a high-profile international event, but she also choreographed her own outine



I never thought I will see an Indian figure skater on TV.

I am watching Tara Prasad right now on screen in the ISU Four Continent Ice Skating Competition 2022.

She has choreographed her own sequence.

All the best! You go girl! pic.twitter.com/lmi8Bfv7yw — Viraj Baké (@VirajBake) January 22, 2022





1 Tara PRASAD (IND)

2A-1Eu-3S 3F-2T 3Lz 3Lo / 3F<< 3S-2T 2A

TES速報51.44。バイオによるとセルフコレオ。無駄な力が入っていない、ゴージャスな表現が見られました。ディレイジャンプなので回転が怪しいものがいくつかありました。 pic.twitter.com/h8irP9lFd5 — しんとら 休養中 (@shintora_sports) January 22, 2022

Tara Prasad touched the hearts of many during her debut at #4contsfigure 2022 @VisitTallinn @ISU_Figure @WeAreTeamIndia @ianuragthakur. And she did her own choreography too 😍 We are SO proud of you and we hope you can get the scores and support you deserve one day SOON ❤️🙏⛸️ pic.twitter.com/xOEZQXx6Lq — SouthAsianFigureSkaters (@SouthAsianFS) January 23, 2022





Tara Prasad was born and brought up in Iowa in the USA. Her mother's family is from Chennai and her father hails from Sivaganga, also in Tamil Nadu. Tara Prasad's mother, Kavita Ramaswamy, was a national-level hurdles champion.



In the 'short programme' on Saturday, Tara Prasad finished 20th with 43.31 points. She then scored 84.62 in the free skate, which placed her 19th. She had a combined overall score of 127.93, which gave her 20th place.

With help from coach Stephanie Ordaz Kuban, Tara's next aim is to qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.