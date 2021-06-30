Shooting
Shooting: Saurabh Chaudhury vs Jin Jong Oh - The contest to watch out for at Tokyo Olympics
Indian shooter Saurabh will aim for his maiden Olympic medal, while Jin Jong Oh will aim for his seventh Olympic medal.
The most awaited mega-quadrennial games are almost here. Fifteen top Indian shooters will compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Undoubtedly, Saurabh Chaudhary is the favorite Indian to clinch the gold medal in the shooting event. The 10m air pistol shooter has been quite consistent with his performance.
However, the young shooter is going to compete in his maiden Olympics. While he will aim for his first at Tokyo, there will be shooters who will aim for their second or even third olympics.
The competition level is going to be far more intense than the World Cups. India is on its path to becoming a powerhouse, whereas countries like USA, China, and South Korea are already leading.
Let's have a look at the biggest competitor for Saurabh Chaudhary at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.
South Korea's Jin Jong-Oh aiming at his seventh Olympic medal
Jin is one of the most successful individual shooters at the Summer Olympics. Pistol shooter has won record-breaking six medals, four golds, and two silvers.
He played his Olympic debut in the 2004 Athens Olympics, where he finished 5th in the finals of the 10m air pistol event. Since then he has not missed any mega-quadrennial game.
In the 10m air pistol event, he has clinched two Olympic medals (gold-1, silver-1). Notably, he has always been in the final events.
Saurabh vs Jin Jong-Oh World Cup performances and records
Tokyo Olympics, will not be the first time the young shooter will face Jin. During the 2018 Asian Games, Saurabh competed with the pistol legend. Surprisingly, just 16-year-old defeated Jin Jong-oh to clinch the gold medal.
South Korean shooter finished in the fifth position. Notably, another Indian Tokyo-bound shooter, Abhishek Verma, won the bronze medal.
Over the years, 41-year-old Korean shooter has not been present at many world cups. Despite that, he qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and is one of the world's favorites to claim the gold.
In shooting more than medal count the scores are crucial to make an analysis. Jin Jong-Oh has a World record in the 10m air pistol event.
World record- 594/600 (qualification round)
Interestingly, Saurabh Chaudhary has been shooting around 589. If Chaudhary can level up a bit more, he can surpass the record in Tokyo.
However, let us also be realistic: 589 is an excellent score to reach the Olympic finals. Saurabh will have a sure shot in the finals if he scores around this.
The scoring system for the finals is different, the top eight shooters will compete. The level of pressure rises to the extreme in finals than qualifications.
18-year-old Chaudhary is known for his calmness and incredible focus during the toughest matches. On the other hand, 41-year-old Jin Jong is an exceptional Olympic champion.
A plethora of shooters would compete at the Tokyo Olympics. China's Pang Wei will also compete in the 10m air pistol event, to claim his third Olympic medal. Whereas, Iran's Javad Foroughi has been shining at the 2021 World Cups. Foroughi has now defeated Saurabh twice to claim the gold.
Will the young shooter be able to surpass the South Korean shooter and his other counterparts