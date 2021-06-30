Shooting: Saurabh Chaudhury vs Jin Jong Oh - The contest to watch out for at Tokyo Olympics

The most awaited mega-quadrennial games are almost here. Fifteen top Indian shooters will compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.



Undoubtedly, Saurabh Chaudhary is the favorite Indian to clinch the gold medal in the shooting event. The 10m air pistol shooter has been quite consistent with his performance. However, the young shooter is going to compete in his maiden Olympics. While he will aim for his first at Tokyo, there will be shooters who will aim for their second or even third olympics. The competition level is going to be far more intense than the World Cups. India is on its path to becoming a powerhouse, whereas countries like USA, China, and South Korea are already leading. Let's have a look at the biggest competitor for Saurabh Chaudhary at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. South Korea's Jin Jong-Oh aiming at his seventh Olympic medal Jin is one of the most successful individual shooters at the Summer Olympics. Pistol shooter has won record-breaking six medals, four golds, and two silvers.

Jin Jong-Oh (Source:ABC)