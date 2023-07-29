World University Games: Manu Bhaker wins 2 gold medals, Indian shooters dominate

Indian shooters dominated in the FISU Summer World University Games as Manu Bhaker snapped two gold medals on the opening day of the medal events in Chengdu, China on Saturday.

India opened the account in the Shooting team event as the women’s team comprising Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal, and Abhidnya Patil clinched gold in the 10m Air Pistol event, ahead of China and Iran.

In the 10m air rifle event, Elavenil Valarivan topped the charts to secure India’s third gold with an overall score of 252.5, pipping USA’s Mary Tucker by 2.1 points.

Manu backed up her team event's performance with another gold medal in the women’s individual 10m Air Pistol. Hungary’s Fabian Sara bagged silver while Yu-Ju Chen of Chinese Taipei earned the bronze medal.

India's final medal of the day came when Yamini Mourya defeated Oyungerel of Mongolia by an Ippon to win bronze in Women's -57kg Judo.



Pragati and Aman Saini entered the compound mixed team event final to ensure another archery medal for India in the World University Games.

The second-seeded Indian pair received a first-round bye and beat France 153-151 and host China 152-151 to set up a summit clash with top-seeded Korea on Sunday.

With four medals in the day, India is placed fourth in the table behind Japan, China, and South Korea and has bettered their performance from the 2019 University Games when India won one gold, one silver, and two bronze.

With more medals already assured by compound archers, India is well on their way to eclipsing their previous best performance at the World University Games Universiade, which saw India win five medals – one gold, one silver, and three bronze - at Gwangju 2015.